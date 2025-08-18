All Hurricanes

Miami Holds One of the Highest Percentages of Blue Chip Commits in the 2026 Cycle

The Miami Hurricanes coaching staff is bringing in some of the best talent in the country for the 2026 recruiting class.

Fans lines up to have their photo taken with Nixa junior Jackson Cantwell after he competed in the shot put championship on May 31, 2025, in Jefferson City. Cantwell, the No. 1 football recruit in the 2026 class, committed to Miami (Florida) earlier in the month.
Fans lines up to have their photo taken with Nixa junior Jackson Cantwell after he competed in the shot put championship on May 31, 2025, in Jefferson City. Cantwell, the No. 1 football recruit in the 2026 class, committed to Miami (Florida) earlier in the month. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes are doing something right in their recruiting department. The Hurricanes are one of eight teams with over 70 percent of their 2026 commits to be blue-chip (having a four-star rating or above) recruits.

Coach Mario Cristobal knew from the beginning that the team and the type of talent that was needed in Coral Gables, and now he has the talent and continues to bring in more like top teams from around the country.

1. Oregon - 88 percent

2. LSU - 78 percent

3. Texas A&M - 78 percent

4. Goeriga - 77 percent

T5. Notre Dame - 74 percent

T5. Florida - 74 percent

7. Miami - 73 percent

8. Texas - 71 percent

9. USC - 69 percent

10. Ohio State - 67 percent

There is still no stopping what the Hurricanes are trying ot bring in this season. They are the No. 12-ranked team in the country for the 2026 class, but another year wth the highest-rated class in the ACC. There are still more players to talk to before National Signing Day, as the Hurricanes continue to work on making several flips.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
  10. OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
  11. OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
  12. OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
  13. DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)
  14. DE, Asharri Charles, 6-foot-2 and 230 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 6/22/25)
  15. WR, Vance Spafford, 5-foot-11, Mission Viejo, California (Committed 6/23/25)
  16. TE, Israel Briggs, 6-foot-5, 210 lbs. - Visalia, California (Committed 6/24/25)
  17. WR, Tyran Evans, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs - Cornelius, North Carolina (Committed 6/25/25)
  18. DL, Anthony Kennedy Jr., 6-foot-5, 330 lbs. - Little Rock, Arkansas (Committed 6/27/25)
  19. CB, Brody Jennings, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 7/5/25)
  20. WR, Somourian Wingo, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - St. Augustine, Florida (Committed 7/17/25)

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

