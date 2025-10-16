All Hurricanes

Miami Losses Commit to Bill Belichick and North Carolina

In the blink of an eye, the Miami Hurricanes lose a commit to Bill Belichick and UNC.

Justice Sandle

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts from the sideline against the South Florida Bulls during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes will be hurt for a little while as they lose out on a local talent as national signing day nears.

Kenton Dopson was a 2027 commit for the Miami Hurricanes since 2024, but now, he has a new home with Bill Belichick and North Carolina.

It was reported that the talented defensive back loved what Miami had to offer, but there was an oppurtinity at Chapel Hill that should be refused. It wasn't a money thing, like many will suspect. If you look at the Tar Heels and how they are playing, he would instantly be a starter and be playing as a freshman. With the Hurricanes, it would take some time, thanks to the depth of the room.

He had reclassified to the 2026 class, and now he has a new coach and a new home, instead of remaining in South Florida.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
  10. OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
  11. OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
  12. OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
  13. DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)
  14. DE, Asharri Charles, 6-foot-2 and 230 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 6/22/25)
  15. WR, Vance Spafford, 5-foot-11, Mission Viejo, California (Committed 6/23/25)
  16. TE, Israel Briggs, 6-foot-5, 210 lbs. - Visalia, California (Committed 6/24/25)
  17. WR, Tyran Evans, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs - Cornelius, North Carolina (Committed 6/25/25)
  18. DL, Anthony Kennedy Jr., 6-foot-5, 330 lbs. - Little Rock, Arkansas (Committed 6/27/25)
  19. CB, Brody Jennings, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 7/5/25)
  20. WR, Somourian Wingo, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - St. Augustine, Florida (Committed 7/17/25)

