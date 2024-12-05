Michigan Football signing day tracker
The Michigan Wolverines had a very productive day for the first day of the early signing period, with 21 prospects making it official by signing their national letter of intent. Although the early signing period runs through Friday, Michigan received the signatures from most of their top targets on Day 1.
Here's a look at Michigan's 2025 signing class so far (click on each player to learn more):
- Bryce Underwood: QB, 5-Star
- Andrew Babalola: OL, 5-Star
- Elijah Dotson: DB, 4-Star
- Andrew Marsh: WR, 4-Star
- Kainoa Winston: DB, 4-Star
- Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng: LB, 4-Star
- Avery Gach: OL, 4-Star
- Donovan Johnson: RB, 4-Star
- Benny Patterson: DL, 4-Star
- Jacob Washington: WR, 4-Star
- Julius Holly: DL, 4-Star
- Jordan Young: DB, 4-Star
- Shamari Earls: DB, 4-Star
- Nate Marshall: DL, 4-Star
- Jasper Parker: RB, 4-Star
- Kaden Strayhorn: OL, 3-Star
- Bobby Kanka: DL, 3-Star
- Travis Moten: DL, 3-Star
- Jamar Browder: WR, 3-Star
- Chase Taylor: LB, 3-Star
- Eli Owens: TE, 3-Star
There are two more commitments in Michigan's 2025 class that have yet to make it official.
Jayden Sanders ( 4-Star DB) is expected to sign on Thursday, while Andrew Olesh (4-Star TE) is expected to sign on Friday.
As of now, the Wolverines have the No. 7 ranked class nationally according to 247 Sports.
