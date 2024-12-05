Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football signing day tracker

Chris Breiler

Christopher Breiler
The Michigan Wolverines had a very productive day for the first day of the early signing period, with 21 prospects making it official by signing their national letter of intent. Although the early signing period runs through Friday, Michigan received the signatures from most of their top targets on Day 1.

Bryce Underwood
Here's a look at Michigan's 2025 signing class so far (click on each player to learn more):

  1. Bryce Underwood: QB, 5-Star
  2. Andrew Babalola: OL, 5-Star
  3. Elijah Dotson: DB, 4-Star
  4. Andrew Marsh: WR, 4-Star
  5. Kainoa Winston: DB, 4-Star
  6. Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng: LB, 4-Star
  7. Avery Gach: OL, 4-Star
  8. Donovan Johnson: RB, 4-Star
  9. Benny Patterson: DL, 4-Star
  10. Jacob Washington: WR, 4-Star
  11. Julius Holly: DL, 4-Star
  12. Jordan Young: DB, 4-Star
  13. Shamari Earls: DB, 4-Star
  14. Nate Marshall: DL, 4-Star
  15. Jasper Parker: RB, 4-Star
  16. Kaden Strayhorn: OL, 3-Star
  17. Bobby Kanka: DL, 3-Star
  18. Travis Moten: DL, 3-Star
  19. Jamar Browder: WR, 3-Star
  20. Chase Taylor: LB, 3-Star
  21. Eli Owens: TE, 3-Star

There are two more commitments in Michigan's 2025 class that have yet to make it official.
Jayden Sanders ( 4-Star DB) is expected to sign on Thursday, while Andrew Olesh (4-Star TE) is expected to sign on Friday.

As of now, the Wolverines have the No. 7 ranked class nationally according to 247 Sports.

Michigan Football
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

