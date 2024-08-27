'Inside Michigan Football': Sherrone Moore lays out timeline for starting QB decision
With 'game week' underway in Ann Arbor, Michigan football has yet to settle on its starting quarterback for Saturday's season-opener against Fresno State.
The race has been whittled down to redshirt sophomore Alex Orji and redshirt junior Davis Warren, each of whom have taken roughly even first team snaps at quarterback in fall camp, according to head coach Sherrone Moore. At his weekly press conference on Monday, Moore said the Wolverines are "close" to naming their starter, but wanted to see how each guy performed in practice this week.
Speaking on the 'Inside Michigan Football' radio show, Moore gave a more detailed timeline on when the Wolverines' coaching staff will make a decision on their starting quarterback ahead of the season-opener.
"We're gonna give ourselves a couple practices in the week," the head coach said. "If it takes Wednesday, it'll take Wednesday and probably tell the guy on Thursday. And then whether we report that, say it out loud on Friday or day of the game, we'll make that decision as we go and as they feel comfortable too...We'll try to make sure to make that decision here soon."
Moore also laid out what the determining factors will be in the coaching staff's decision.
"It'll really be the guy that practices with the most consistency," he said. "Making the best decisions, taking care of the football, and make enough plays. Because both of them are gonna be going against similar looks, because it's not gonna be our defense now. It's gonna be their defense. So who's gonna execute, whether you're with the one offense or the two offense, because both of them are gonna take snaps with both. Who's gonna execute with the most consistency?"
Whoever wins the starting quarterback job this week is not a shoe-in to start for the entirety of the 2024 season, however. Graduate senior Jack Tuttle could still be a factor in the coming weeks if he returns to full health, and Moore didn't shoot down the possibility of two quarterbacks playing this season.
"You know what? It's so hard to say that," Moore said on whether the Week 1 starter will continue on throughout the season. "You need two that can really play. And you just gotta see how the guy plays in the first game. And if it's consistent enough to help you win the next one, then yeah, it is. We were lucky with JJ. We knew he was gonna be consistent enough to win the next game. So for us, it's gonna be who's gonna be consistent enough to help us win the game. And yeah, not just manage the game, but sometimes you're gonna have to make a play. You're gonna have to make a play on third down. You have to make a play in the red zone to do things to help us win. So who's gonna do that? It's ultimately gonna be the starting quarterback."
Why has the decision lingered into game week? What has made the decision difficult for Moore and his staff?
"They just keep both making plays, you know, whether it's throwing or running the football, and both of them doing both," Moore said. "It's cool to watch the competitiveness, but like the coolest thing about all of it is like they support each other. Like if one of them has a bad play, the other one's coming up to him saying, hey, it's all good. You'll get him the next time. It's not a like, oh, I'm glad he's failing. I'm glad he's not doing well. Like it's, they're pushing each other in a positive way. So both of those guys are really good."
Moore also had positive things to say about redshirt sophomore Jayden Denegal and true freshman Jadyn Davis, neither of whom are expected to factor into Michigan's starting quarterback competition but have shown various levels of promise.
"Jayden Denegal's had a good camp and he keeps progressing, but the guy that is probably stepping up even more is Jadyn Davis," Moore said. "He's been awesome to watch his progression because nothing really bothers him. You can see why he's won two state championships and played at a high level against a lot of competition because he just plays and he keeps playing, nothing really bothers the kid."
Michigan will host Fresno State (7:30 p.m./NBC) on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Big House.
