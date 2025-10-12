Dynamic Wisconsin DB commits to Gophers after official visit
Minnesota didn't just beat Purdue on Saturday night; it had dozens of 2027 and 2026 recruits visiting campus. 2026 two-way Wisconsin prep star Lamont Hamilton verbally committed to the Gophers on Sunday following an official visit.
"110% committed," he posted to X.
Standing at 6-foot, 170 pounds, Hamilton plays both wide receiver and defensive back at St. Catherine's High School, and he has been most successful as a pass catcher this season. He had 27 receptions for 474 yards and five total touchdowns in just the first four games of the season. He had six catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns two weeks ago against the University School of Milwaukee.
Minnesota is recruiting Hamilton as a defensive back, and he has a very similar skillset to current safety Aidan Gousby, who also played wide receiver in high school. Hamilton is now the Gophers' 25th verbally committed recruit in the class of 2026, and it's clear that they intend to remain active in the cycle before early National Signing Day in December.
Hamilton is unranked on most recruiting services, but he could wind up being one of their most underrated additions in this class. He is now their third commitment from Wisconsin, joining offensive lineman Gavin Meier and tight end George Rohl. 247Sports still ranks Minnesota's class as 28th-best in the country.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 25 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Mataalii Benjamin, OT (Lehi, UT)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
- Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
- Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
- Trason Richardson, S (Rosharon, TX)
- Roman Voss, TE (Jackson, MN)
- George Rohl, TE (Ellsworth, WI)
- Charlie Jilek, LB (Portage, MI)
- Lamont Hamilton, DB (Racine, WI)