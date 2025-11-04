All Gophers

Gophers football flips ultra-productive West Virginia running back commit

Minnesota has added a third dynamic running back to its 2026 recruiting class.

Tony Liebert

Sep 13, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; The Minnesota Golden Gopher mascot teases a photographer during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; The Minnesota Golden Gopher mascot teases a photographer during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Three-star 2026 running back Jett Walker flipped his verbal commitment from West Virginia to Minnesota. He joined Missouri wide receiver Braiden Stevens as Minnesota's second commitment on Monday.

"Home 🏠 #GoGophers #SkiUMah," Walker replied to On3 recruiting analyst Hayes Fawcett's commitment post on X.

Walker had been verbally committed to head coach Rich Rodriguez and the Mountaineers since April 2, and he announced an offer from the Gophers last Monday. Minnesota has flipped his decision one week later.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Walker is one of the most productive high school running backs in Texas. He had 2,348 rushing yards as a junior with 38 total touchdowns. He has well over 5,000 rushing yards and 70+ total touchdowns in his high school career.

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter

It's hard to stand out in a talent-rich state like Texas, but Walker is ranked as the 696th-best player in the class of 2026, according to the latest 247Sports Composite. He's the No. 41 running back and the 95th-best player in Texas. He's not the ninth-highest-ranked player committed to the Gophers' 2026 class.

Walker joins four-star El Paso, Texas, star Ryan Estrada and talented three-star from Malvern, Pennsylvania, Ezekiel Bates as the third running back committed to Minnesota's 2026 class. It's an impressive trio for new Gophers running back Jayden Everett in his first full high school cycle with the program.

With early national signing day quickly approaching, Minnesota's class is currently ranked as the 29th-best in the country after the addition of Walker and Stevens.

Updated 2026 recruiting class: 26 verbal commitments

More from Gophers On SI

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Recruiting