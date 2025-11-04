Gophers football flips ultra-productive West Virginia running back commit
Three-star 2026 running back Jett Walker flipped his verbal commitment from West Virginia to Minnesota. He joined Missouri wide receiver Braiden Stevens as Minnesota's second commitment on Monday.
"Home 🏠 #GoGophers #SkiUMah," Walker replied to On3 recruiting analyst Hayes Fawcett's commitment post on X.
Walker had been verbally committed to head coach Rich Rodriguez and the Mountaineers since April 2, and he announced an offer from the Gophers last Monday. Minnesota has flipped his decision one week later.
Standing at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Walker is one of the most productive high school running backs in Texas. He had 2,348 rushing yards as a junior with 38 total touchdowns. He has well over 5,000 rushing yards and 70+ total touchdowns in his high school career.
It's hard to stand out in a talent-rich state like Texas, but Walker is ranked as the 696th-best player in the class of 2026, according to the latest 247Sports Composite. He's the No. 41 running back and the 95th-best player in Texas. He's not the ninth-highest-ranked player committed to the Gophers' 2026 class.
Walker joins four-star El Paso, Texas, star Ryan Estrada and talented three-star from Malvern, Pennsylvania, Ezekiel Bates as the third running back committed to Minnesota's 2026 class. It's an impressive trio for new Gophers running back Jayden Everett in his first full high school cycle with the program.
With early national signing day quickly approaching, Minnesota's class is currently ranked as the 29th-best in the country after the addition of Walker and Stevens.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 26 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
- Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
- Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
- Trason Richardson, S (Rosharon, TX)
- Roman Voss, TE (Jackson, MN)
- George Rohl, TE (Ellsworth, WI)
- Charlie Jilek, LB (Portage, MI)
- Lamont Hamilton, DB (Racine, WI)
- Braiden Stevens, WR (Platte City, MO)
- Jett Walker, RB (Georgetown, TX)