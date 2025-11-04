All Gophers

Gophers football adds shifty wide receiver to 2026 recruiting class

Minnesota has added its 25th verbal commitment to its 2026 recruiting class.

Tony Liebert

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers players celebrate Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey’s game winning touchdown during overtime against the Michigan State Spartans at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Three-star 2026 wide receiver Braiden Stevens verbally committed to Minnesota on Monday night following an official visit with the program over the weekend.

Listed at 5-foot-8, 165 pounds, Minnesota moved fast in Stevens' recruitment. He originally committed to South Dakota State on June 15, but then decommitted a few months later on September 30. The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 1,838th-best player in the country. He received other top interest from Nebraska, West Virginia and Louisville.

Stevens is also a track & field star. He finished in fifth place in the 100m at the Missouri state tournament meet as a junior with a sub-11-second time. He's had a red-hot start to his senior football season with Platte County High School in Missouri, with 31 catches for 702 yards and 13 touchdowns through the first eight games of the season.

Three-star Utah wide receiver Kai Meza decommitted from the Gophers on September 28, but the Gophers still have Rico Blassingame and Hayden Moore as two talented receivers verbally committed to their 2026 class. Adding a player like Stevens now rounds out the position group with a potential slot option.

Early national signing day is roughly one month away in early December, and Minnesota's 2026 class currently ranks 29th-best in college football, according to 247Sports. If it holds, it would be the Gophers' highest-ranked class under P.J. Fleck.

Updated 2026 recruiting class: 25 verbal commitments

