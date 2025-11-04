Gophers football adds shifty wide receiver to 2026 recruiting class

BREAKING: 3⭐️ 2026 (Platte City, MO) WR Braiden Stevens (@BraidenStevens_) has verbally committed to Minnesota.



Listed at 5-foot-8, he decommitted from S. Dakota St on Sept. 30. He had 31 catches, 702 yards and 13 TDs through the first 8 games this season.… pic.twitter.com/3azXFQ2HRN