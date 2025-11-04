Gophers football adds shifty wide receiver to 2026 recruiting class
Three-star 2026 wide receiver Braiden Stevens verbally committed to Minnesota on Monday night following an official visit with the program over the weekend.
Listed at 5-foot-8, 165 pounds, Minnesota moved fast in Stevens' recruitment. He originally committed to South Dakota State on June 15, but then decommitted a few months later on September 30. The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 1,838th-best player in the country. He received other top interest from Nebraska, West Virginia and Louisville.
Stevens is also a track & field star. He finished in fifth place in the 100m at the Missouri state tournament meet as a junior with a sub-11-second time. He's had a red-hot start to his senior football season with Platte County High School in Missouri, with 31 catches for 702 yards and 13 touchdowns through the first eight games of the season.
Three-star Utah wide receiver Kai Meza decommitted from the Gophers on September 28, but the Gophers still have Rico Blassingame and Hayden Moore as two talented receivers verbally committed to their 2026 class. Adding a player like Stevens now rounds out the position group with a potential slot option.
Early national signing day is roughly one month away in early December, and Minnesota's 2026 class currently ranks 29th-best in college football, according to 247Sports. If it holds, it would be the Gophers' highest-ranked class under P.J. Fleck.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 25 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
- Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
- Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
- Trason Richardson, S (Rosharon, TX)
- Roman Voss, TE (Jackson, MN)
- George Rohl, TE (Ellsworth, WI)
- Charlie Jilek, LB (Portage, MI)
- Lamont Hamilton, DB (Racine, WI)
- Braiden Stevens, WR (Platte City, MO)