Gophers football offers two-sport star, immediately schedules official visit
Bishop Luers High School offensive lineman Muya Jones announced that he received a scholarship offer from the Gophers on Thursday, and he quickly scheduled an official visit to Minnesota for later this fall, according to 247Sports.
Standing at 6-foot-8, 280 pounds, Muya has high-level traits as an offensive tackle prospect. He grew up in Kinshasa, DRC, and began his high school athletics career at basketball powerhouse La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana, but he has since transferred over to the hardwood to play for Bishop Luers High School, which is in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He's unranked on most recruiting services as a football prospect, and he holds offers from Cincinnati, Miami (OH), Toledo and West Virginia, along with the Gophers. Minnesota is his only official visit currently scheduled, which is set for November 1, when the Gophers host Michigan State.
Minnesota remains active in the 2026 recruiting cycle. After decommitments from Oklahoma offensive tackle Daniel McMorris and Utah wide receiver Kai Meza, tight end George Rohl and linebacker Charlie Jilek flipped their commitments in the last few weeks.
The Gophers' 2026 class currently ranks 28th-best in the country according to 247Sports. They currently have verbal commitments from four different offensive linemen, but adding a player like Muya to the mix would give them a tantalizing developmental project at the position.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 24 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Mataalii Benjamin, OT (Lehi, UT)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
- Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
- Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
- Trason Richardson, S (Rosharon, TX)
- Roman Voss, TE (Jackson, MN)
- George Rohl, TE (Ellsworth, WI)
- Charlie Jilek, LB (Portage, MI)