Three-star Colorado lineman schedules Gophers official visit

Minnesota will host a talented crop of 2026 offensive linemen on campus at the end of the month.

Tony Liebert

Oliver Miller on an unofficial visit with the Gophers before they played Penn State.
Oliver Miller on an unofficial visit with the Gophers before they played Penn State. / Picture via: @OliverMill47487 (X)
Cherry Creek High School offensive lineman Oliver Miller locked in an official visit with the Gophers for later this year. He joins a growing list of 2026 recruits expected to be on campus for Minnesota's annual Summer Splash recruiting event.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, Miller has all of the traits you want from an offensive lineman. His Minnesota recruitment began last November when he was on campus for an unofficial visit before the Penn State game. He was offered a scholarship on April 30, and he'll now be back on campus from May 30 to June 1.

Miller's official visit with the Gophers will be his first before scheduled stops at Kansas State and Purdue the following two weekends.

Minnesota already has two offensive linemen — Andrew Trout and Gavin Meier verbally committed to its 2026 recruiting class. Miller joins Aaron Thomas, Mataalii Benjamin, Daniel McMorris and Lucas Tielsch as the fifth uncommitted lineman to lock in an official visit.

Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits

