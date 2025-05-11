Three-star Colorado lineman schedules Gophers official visit
Cherry Creek High School offensive lineman Oliver Miller locked in an official visit with the Gophers for later this year. He joins a growing list of 2026 recruits expected to be on campus for Minnesota's annual Summer Splash recruiting event.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, Miller has all of the traits you want from an offensive lineman. His Minnesota recruitment began last November when he was on campus for an unofficial visit before the Penn State game. He was offered a scholarship on April 30, and he'll now be back on campus from May 30 to June 1.
Miller's official visit with the Gophers will be his first before scheduled stops at Kansas State and Purdue the following two weekends.
Minnesota already has two offensive linemen — Andrew Trout and Gavin Meier verbally committed to its 2026 recruiting class. Miller joins Aaron Thomas, Mataalii Benjamin, Daniel McMorris and Lucas Tielsch as the fifth uncommitted lineman to lock in an official visit.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame (committed)
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- OT Mataalii Benjamin
- LB Hudson Dunn (committed)
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB/TE Pierce Petersohn
- CB Darion Jones
- DE Anthony Charles
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- LB Aden Reeder
- ATH Roman Voss
- OT Oliver Moore
- WR Hayden Moore (committed)
- WR Kai Meza (committed)
- CB Justin Hopkins (committed)
- RB Ashton Rowden (June 13-15)
- CB Jordan Lampkins (June 13-15)
- LB Braylon Hodge (June 13-15)
- DE Josiah Anyansi (June 13-15)
- TE Tyler Ruxer (June 13-15)
- TE Gabe Weaver (June 13-15)
- S Gabe Davis-Ray (June 13-15)
- TE Jack Sievers (June 13-15)
- OT Lucas Tielsch (June 13-15)
- CB Xavier Jackson (June 13-15)
- LB Julian Manson (June 13-15)
- RB Ryan Estrada (June 13-15)
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15) (committed)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)