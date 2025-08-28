40 in 40: Jacoby Jackson brings experience to rebuilt offensive line
Of all the positions on Mississippi State’s roster, the one you’d want to be a fly on the wall to listen as the coaches decide who will be starters, it’s the offensive line.
With a new position coach and five new transfer portal additions after spring practices, nobody knew what to expect when the first depth chart of the season was released.
The competition for one of the five starting spots was often discussed with players after preseason practices.
“Competition is what you need and it should be what you want because competition keeps you going,” redshirt senior Jacoby Jackson said after one preseason practice. “Can't get too complacent. We got tons and tons of talent in this room and I'm excited to see how things end up.”
Jackson was in competition with both new and returning players for a starting job and, as a player that started 11 games last season for the Bulldogs, nothing was close to being decided.
“You got me, Zack Owens, Trevor Mayberry, Canon Boone, Luke Work been at some guards,” Jackson said. “And it's really a couple more, but it's a ton of depth and a ton of experience in that guard position. So, it's really up for anybody.”
Both coaches and players would likely say things are still “up for anybody” but at least for now, Jackson has won a starting job.
Who is Jacoby Jackson?
A native of Arlington, Texas (this writer’s hometown, too) Jackson was a consensus three-star prospect by the major recruiting services out of Mansfield Summit HS (not this writer’s alma mater). The Dallas Morning News ranked Jackson as the No. 74 overall player in the metroplex and he had more than 40 offers from schools. He eventually chose Texas Tech over those other schools.
In 2021, Jackson appeared in two games and earned a redshirt for the season. The following season, Jackson earned a starting job in the interior of the line, making six starts and 12 total appearances. He made his first collegiate start at left guard against NC State and started the final five games of the season at right guard. ProFootballFocus gave him a 75 grade or better as a pass blocker in the final three games.
He continued to progress in the 2023 season, playing in all 13 games and started eight. In 598 total snaps, Jackson didn’t allow a sack and committed only three penalties.
What happened in 2024?
Jackson transferred to Mississippi State for his redshirt junior season and started 11 games at left guard. Most readers know what happened last year and don’t need to be reminded the play on the offensive line was an issue. But Jackson, relatively-speaking, played well. He allowed just two sacks, 15 quarterback pressure and committed four penalties.
Why will he be important in 2025?
Jackson is one of the most experienced offensive linemen on Mississippi State’s roster. He’s played in 38 career games and started 25 of those games. In two seasons at Texas Tech and one in Starkville, Jackson has allowed four total sacks.
That’s talent that stands out considering how the offensive line played last season. So, he has the experience and talent to be an important Bulldog in 2025.
The official depth chart also has Jackson in an important spot: starting left guard.
Of the 22 players listed as starters, Jackson is the only one that hasn’t yet appeared in this series. No, it’s not an oversight because we had no idea who would be the starting five offensive linemen. So, guesses were made and other areas of the team were focused on.
But there’s no doubt about Jackson’s importance to this team.
