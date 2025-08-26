40 in 40: Jett Jefferson goes from JUCO to SEC starting cornerback
Unintended consequences is a term thrown around that’s often used to delay a change in something, but it is a real thing.
With the transfer portal, one unintended consequence has been less emphasis on recruiting junior college players. To an extent, it makes sense. Why go after a guy that’s never played an FBS game when there’s hundreds of juniors and seniors with that experience available.
The unintended consequence’s result is that some great junior college players may fall through the cracks. But that didn’t dampen Jett Jefferson’s belief in himself.
“You can be found anywhere,” Jefferson said after a preseason practice earlier this month. “You know, if you put it on film, you can get where you want to be. Just work hard and pray, and you'll get there.”
Jefferson hasn’t just gotten to Starkville, he’s landed a spot as a starter on the Bulldogs’ official depth chart ahead of its season-opening game against Southern Miss on Saturday.
That makes him an easy decision to add to our list of the 40 most important Bulldogs in 2025:
Who is Jett Jefferson?
A native of Tylertown, Miss., Jefferson was a two-way star. During his senior year in 2022, Jefferson passed for 1,435 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 1,006 yards and 14 touchdowns with five 100+ yard rushing games. On defense, he had 21 tackles, five interceptions and five pass deflections.
After high school, Jefferson chose to go the junior college route at East Central Community College.
What happened in 2024?
At East Central CC, Jefferson played in 11 games last season and had 40 tackles, .5 TFL, four interceptions, four pass breakups and a forced fumble. He was rated as a three-star prospect after his second season and was the No. 5 cornerback in the junior college class.
Jefferson wound up signing with Mississippi State over offers from Nevada, Boise State, Liberty, Texas State and others. Mississippi State, though, was the only Power 4 conference member to offer him and he chose to stay in the Magnolia State.
Why will he be important in 2025?
The easy answer is that he’s the only defensive player listed as a starter not to already make this list.
The other answer – which isn’t hard to answer, but it’s as easy – is that the Bulldogs had a big need at cornerback and Jefferson fills it. He had to beat out DeAgo Brumfield to be listed first on the depth chart (albeit with the “or” designation next to his name), which is an indicator of his talent. It also helps when, last week after a practice, Brumfield said Jett “has really impressed me.”
The other two traits, for now, don’t apply to Jefferson. Players in their first season with a team aren’t usually considered leaders (with Brennen Thompson being an exception) and, as mentioned, junior college players don’t have the experience FBS players in the transfer portal do.
But being named a starting cornerback overcomes both of those.
