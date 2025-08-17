40 in 40: Why Canon Boone's versatility will be important in 2025
Mississippi State’s offensive line last season was a constant game of musical chairs in the starting positions.
Multiple true freshman had significant playing time and the offensive line’s best player bounced around both at tackle and guard. There were also injuries that played a role, including one to Canon Boone.
Boone, who was aa redshirt junior, played multiple games at both guard spots and one at center. His last two games saw him earn high pass blocking grades from ProFootballFocus, but an injury ended his season early.
However, now he’s healthy and in the midst of a battle royale for one of the five starting offensive line positions.
“It sucked obviously last year it was cut short, but I'm super happy to be back working with the guys every day,” Boone said. “There's a lot of competition going on between both those spots with a bunch of different guys.”
Here’s a look at Boone, one of those guys who could be a starter against Southern Miss on August 30.
Who is Canon Boone?
A native of Kemah, Texas, Boone was a three-star recruit out of Dickinson High School. He was rated the No. 66 offensive tackle in the nation and was in the top 100 recruits in Texas by ESPN. During his senior season, his team averaged 252.4 rushing yards per game and 1,768 total rushing yards. He committed to Mississippi State in December 2020 and has spent his entire career in Starkville.
As a true freshman, Boone redshirted the 2021 season. He appeared in one game the following season and, in 2023, played 45 snaps spread over eight games and didn’t allow a sack or commit a penalty.
What happened in 2024?
Boone quickly became a key feature in the game of musical chairs that was Mississippi State’s offensive line. He played in seven games (no starts) and saw time at three different positions. He played one game at center, three at left guard and five at right guard. In his last two appearances, Boone posted pass-blocking grades of 70.4 (vs. Texas A&M) and 78.5 (vs. Arkansas).
Why will he be important in 2025?
With all of the new players on the offensive line and the lack of a consistent starting lineup in 2024, it’s impossible to predict what the starting offensive line will look like against Southern Miss.
Boone’s versatility (i.e., his ability to play multiple positions) is part of what makes him important. It’ll give new offensive line coach Phil Loadholt some flexibility to try different lineups and find what works best for the Bulldogs.
We also know, because he told us in a post-practice press conference, that he’s been working at guard and center. The few social media highlights from scrimmages and practices that has shown the offensive line, Boone has been at center in several of them. Also, how we handled himself at his press conference showed he’s a good communicator, which is an important trait for a center to have.
We likely won’t know who the starting five offensive lineman will be until the week of the Southern Miss game (so in about six-seven days), but don’t be surprised if Boone’s name is on it.
