40 in 40: Why former Buffalo is key to Mississippi State’s OL transformation
One thing that has been made clear is the Mississippi State offensive line accomplished at least one of its offseason goals: get bigger.
A year after being undersized, the Bulldogs now boast one of the largest and heaviest offensive lines in the country. A big reason for that is the additions of two transfer portal additions, both of whom are listed at 6-foot-6, 340-pounds.
On Monday, those two players were listed as the starters at the right tackle and guard positions. Former Virginia Cavalier Blake Steen will start at right tackle and has already been named one of the 40 Most Important Bulldogs in 2025.
Now, it’s former Colorado lineman Zack Owens’ turn.
Who is Zack Owens?
Originally from Georgia, Owens was a four-star prospect coming out of Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Ga. and was invited to the Under Armour All-American Bowl as a senior. The major recruiting services has him rated as top 20 offensive lineman in Georgia.
Owens signed with Clemon after high school and earned a redshirt in 2023 with just two game appearances and 13 total snaps.
What happened in 2024?
After one season at Clemson, Owens entered the transfer portal and joined Deion Sanders and current Mississippi State offensive line coach Phil Loadholt at Colorado. With the Buffaloes, Owens played in 10 games, mostly on the field goal/PAT team, and had 11 offensive snaps.
After the 2024 season, Loadholt joined Lebby’s staff in Starkville and, after spring practices, Owens followed Loadholt to Mississippi State.
Why will he be important in 2025?
One of the biggest questions answered (sort of) with Monday’s official depth chart was who would be on the starting offensive line and, just as importantly, at what position.
Owens was listed as the starting right guard, but does have the “or” tag next to his name, meaning Trevor Mayberry could also start Saturday’s game against Southern Miss.
But Owens is young (three years of eligibility remaining) and helped accomplish Mississippi State’s goal of getting bigger after spring practices. At 6-foot-6, 340 lbs., Owens fits the bill for what an SEC offensive lineman looks like. He hasn’t gotten his chance to showcase his skills on the field, but he will this season.
If the offensive line, as a unit, plays better than it did last season then we can expect to see Lebby’s normal, fast-paced and high-scoring offense. As it stands right now, Owens looks like he’ll be an important piece to achieving that success.
