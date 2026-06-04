Breaking Down Carter Stewart's Fit, Potential Impact with Mizzou

One of the biggest surprise additions to Missouri's 2026 recruiting class was three-star safety Carter Stewart. He wasn't really on anybody's radar when it came to adding players in the class, but the three-star Texas native made it official January 20.

Stewart may not be an instant contributor for the Tigers, but he has some athletic tools that may bring upside further down the road. Even if that takes some time and he needs to wait his turn, there is a universe where Stewart can be an impactful player.

Take a look below at what Stewart may bring to the table for defensive coordinator Corey Batoon and the Missouri defense.

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Player Info

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Hometown: Pearland, Texas

High school: Shadow Creek High School

Recruiting

Consensus: Three stars

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 211 position, No. 302 state

On3/Rivals: Not ranked nationally, No. 220 position, No. 328 state

ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 108 position, No. 180 state



Other notable offers: Utah (previously committed), Arizona State, UNLV, SMU, Miami, Oklahoma, Maryland

High School Career

Stewart appeared in eight games this season for Shadow Creek High School, logging snaps on both sides of the ball. As a defensive back, Stewart recorded 38 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and four pass deflections. He added 18 receptions for 290 yards and two scores on offense.

He was still productive as a junior in 2024, logging 21 total tackles, six pass deflections and a fumble recovery. Stewart rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown on offense, along with 60 receptions for 922 yards and 15 touchdowns as a wideout.

The production Stewart put on the table at Shadow Creek was impressive on both sides of the ball and is what shows the possible upside of adding him as a flyer recruit in the class of 2026. His track and field splits all the way through his junior year also indicate the possibility for impressive athleticism.

Stewart recorded a 5-foot-8, inch high jump, 19-foot, 2-inch long jump and 38-foot, 11-inch triple jump as his best numbers of 2024. He didn't participate in any sprint events for Shadow Creek, but did show off his leaping ability during those three events.

Fit with the Tigers

Stewart's athleticism is going to be his calling card during the early stages of his development. Allowing him to fully focus on becoming a safety will also help out.

He's long and rangy and relies frequently on his speed to stick with opposing receivers, along with good instincts and his jumping ability to time deflections. He was good about deflecting passes in high school, which should be a good sign for his transition to college.

Stewart is still fairly slender in his frame and will need to bulk up to adapt to the physicality of the college game. He was also never a true starter for Shadow Creek, so he's going to need time to adjust and develop his footwork, instincts and various different techniques.

The former track athlete and versatile football athlete has good baseline skills to maybe contribute down the road, but the focus for him as a true freshman will likely be developing more simple skills and getting his body and instincts right.

When Will He Play?

Predicting when Stewart will hit the field might be the hardest one to make out of any of the 2026 Missouri signees. Stewart was a surprise commitment that came out of nowhere and he still is a bit of a mystery.

That being said, Stewart is a solid athlete who has track and field splits to back it up. He's a good vertical athlete and has good speed, as well. His athletic traits won't be enough to get him on the field over the next two seasons, though.

If Stewart stays through his junior or senior season, that's when he'll be more likely to get good playing time. He has a long list of players in front of him at the moment and it would be a surprise to see him get ahead of any of them as a freshman.

If Stewart wants to maximize his development and potential playing time with the Tigers, he'll have to stay for at least three years.

Ceiling and Floor

Ceiling: Becomes a solid backup at the safety position for the Tigers and potentially a rotational starter in three or four years.

Floor: Transfers down a level or two after making a big jump to the SEC.

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