Meet The Freshmen: Austyn Dendy, Jackson Hancock and Justin Bodford
On the back end of one of Missouri footballs best recruiting classes in recent memory are three lower-rated players who will look to bring quality depth and maybe starting talent later down the line.
Arkansas native Austyn Dendy and Georgia native Jackson Hancock will provide some interesing positional versatility for the Tigers when they eventually touch the field. Dendy played both safety and running back in high school, as did Hancock. Bodford, the final Missouri addition from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, is a huge defensive tackle who brings impressive size for a incoming freshman.
Here's everything you need to know about the final three freshman of the Tigers 2024 class.
Austyn Dendy, RB
Dendy, from Pine Bluff Ark, has since made a position change since being on campus and working in practices. Recruited as a safety and ranked No. 796 in the country, Dendy has made the transition to running back. Dendy also ranked as the No. 60 athlete in the country and No. 9 in the state of Arkansas. He attended the same high school as Tigers 4-star WR commit Courtney Crutchfield.
As a running back last year, he posted 298 yards and 6 touchdowns on 69 carries. On the other side of the ball, he posted 18 tackles, a tackle for loss and three interceptions. Last year, statistically, was his best year on both sides of the ball.
Until the last couple of weeks, it was unclear what position Dendy would suit up as. Most people thought it would be at safety, but it was clear that because of the experience, talent and depth at the position, he would not see the field for quite some time there. The same argument could be made at running back, but he provides a skillset of power and size that everyone besides Marcus Carroll does not possess. If and when he sees the field soon, that will be the reason why. A redshirt appears to be in the cards for Dendy this season.
Jackson Hancock, S
Hancock is another guy who played quality snaps on both sides of the ball throughout high school. For Sequoyah High School in Canton, Ga, Hancock posted 44 tackles, 4 for loss and 3 interceptions in his senior season. As a running back, he rushed for 233 yards and a touchdown. In the receiving game, he posted 622 yards and 4 touchdowns on 46 receptions. Hancock and all of his versatility was on display during his senior year.
As a recruit, Hancock was a 3-star rated No. 836 nationally in composite rankings. He was also the No. 65 athlete and No. 94 of all Georgia recruits. Missouri was his only power-five offer, with other offers from Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Georgia Southern to name a few.
Hancock was also listed as an athlete by recruiting services because of his willingness to play multiple positions, but it was clear that he would play safety going into college. Though he's smaller, he plays physical and matches up well with receivers. Don't rule out Hancock playing multiple positions as well. Statistically, he was best as a receiver. Expect Hancock to use his redshirt this season, but he could be an exciting option at multiple positions if he rides it out.
Justin Bodford, DT
Bodford, one of three Tigers from St. Thomas Aquinas High School, was ranked as the No. 1,457 player in the country. He was No. 154 at his position and No. 188 of all Florida recruits. According to composite rankings, Bodford is the lowest ranked recruit in the Tigers class. He does bring something to the table that most freshman don't have in his size and raw power.
Bodford is listed as 6-foot-1, 295-pounds as a true freshman. He will certainly slot in as a defensive tackle, with the possibility of getting even stronger and adding more weight as years progress. The Tigers are more than likely set at the position this season, but spots will open up after this year. Like the other two, a redshirt is likely for Bodford.
In his senior year with St. Thomas Aquinas, Bodford posted 56 tackles and impressive 19 tackles for loss, as well as 12 sacks. The season prior he recorded 25 tackles, 6 for loss and 4 sacks.
