Recruiting Breakdown: Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech

Breaking down how Notre Dame stacks up against Georgia Tech from a recruiting standpoint

There are many ways to evaluate matchups, and one of those ways is to look at things from a recruiting standpoint. From a purely recruiting standpoint, the matchup between No. 9 Notre Dame (9-1) and Georgia Tech (3-7) is a significant mismatch.

Here are the 247Sports composite rankings for the starters and top rotation players for the Notre Dame offense and the Georgia Tech defense.

Notre Dame's ranking profile actually goes up with freshman Lorenzo Styles in the lineup. Veteran Avery Davis was a four-star player that ranked No. 246 nationally, but Styles was a borderline Top 100 recruit. Rivals actually ranked Styles as the No. 56 overall player in the country.

When Notre Dame goes "young" on offense it becomes a group filled with higher ranked recruits, as freshman Tyler Buchner and sophomore Chris Tyree were both Top 100 recruits, while Styles and Deion Colzie (No. 102) were just on the cusp rom a composite standpoint and were, in fact, Top 100 recruits by at least one service.

Georgia Tech has just one former four-star recruit in its starting lineup on defense. That would be defensive tackle Jared Ivey, who ranked as the nation's No. 340 overall recruit. Notre Dame has eight starters that were either five or four-star recruits.

Now let's look at the Notre Dame defense and the Yellow Jacket offense.

Even though Notre Dame doesn't have as many highly ranked players on defense as it does on offense the story is largely the same.

Notre Dame has four starters that were four-star recruits while Georgia Tech has three on offense. That part of the matchup is actually comparable, but after that there is a big difference.

Notre Dame's three-star recruits averaged a ranking of No. 606 while the Georgia Tech three-stars averaged a No. 1094 ranking, and another prospect (Dylan Leonard) didn't even register a ranking.

CLASS RANKINGS

Here are the class rankings of the two programs from the last five seasons. (247Sports composite)

NOTRE DAME

2021 - 9

2020 - 18

2019 - 15

2018 - 10

2017 - 10

GEORGIA TECH

2021 - 48

2020 - 27

2019 - 50

2018 - 44

2017 - 48

Advantage: Notre Dame

