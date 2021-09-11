Game Day Central: No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks

Here is your game day hub for to find everything you need ahead of Ohio State's home-opener with Oregon.

Everything you need to prepare for the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks game can be found here:

Date: September 11, 2021

Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Expected Weather: 75 degrees

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Television: FOX

Streaming: Fubo TV

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads, 9-0

Last Meeting: Ohio State beat Oregon 42-20 to win CFP National Title in January, 2015.

For a more in depth series recap of Ohio State and Oregon, click HERE.

THE COACHES

Ryan Day, Ohio State

All-Time: 24-2, in his third season

Ohio State: Same

vs. Oregon: First meeting

Mario Cristobal, Oregon

All-Time: 53-57, starting his tenth season

Oregon: 26-10, starting his fourth season

vs. Ohio State: 0-0

THE MATCHUP

Game Preview: Ohio State Ready to Host Oregon to Open Home Slate

Ryan Day Cognizant of Unique Challenge Oregon Brings to The Shoe

Major Takeaways from Ryan Day's Press Conference Previewing Oregon

Ohio State Offensive Keys to Beating Oregon

Three Key Matchups Ahead of Ohio State and Oregon Top 15 Tilt

Important Players to Watch During Ohio State, Oregon on Saturday

Scouting the Ducks: A Look at the Oregon Offense

Scouting the Ducks: A Look at the Oregon Defense

GAME DAY STATUS REPORT: Will Be Available at 9 AM Eastern Time Today

Buckeye Report: Ohio State Preparing for Top 15 Matchup

PODCAST: Previewing Ohio State vs. Oregon, Key Players and Matchups to Watch

PODCAST: Scouting Oregon with Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres

PODCAST: Inside the Numbers of the Buckeyes Matchup with Oregon

GAME PREDICTION

Game Prediction: No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks

NEWS, NOTES AND ANALYSIS

Grading the Buckeyes Offensive Performance vs. Minnesota

Grading the Buckeyes Defensive Performance vs. Minnesota

Buckeye Report: Checking in On Ohio State After Beating Minnesota

Ohio State Anxious to Welcome Recruits Back to Campus on Saturday

Ohio State Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote Ruled Eligible By NCAA Following Appeal

Ohio State Selling Officially Licensed Jerseys With Names, Numbers Of Current Players

Chris Olave Looking Forward To Playing Oregon, His Childhood Dream School

Luke Wypler Reflects on First Career Start

Noah Ruggles Fulfills Late Grandfather’s Dream By Playing For Buckeyes

TreVeyon Henderson Flashes Potential, Hungry For More

Jayden Ballard Loses Black Stripe

Noah Ruggles Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Shares Game Day Information, Protocols for Fans

Ohio State To Wear Helmet Decal To Commemorate 20th Anniversary Of Sept. 11 Terrorist Attacks

Ohio State vs. Oregon: First Glance at the Ducks

C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

----

Be sure to check out our brand new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Key Players To Watch When Ohio State Hosts Oregon On Saturday Afternoon

Taking A Look At Three Key Matchups For Ohio State’s Game Against Oregon

Ohio State Looking Forward To Welcoming Recruits Back To Campus

Ohio State Selling Jerseys With Names, Numbers Of Current Football Players

K Noah Ruggles Fulfills Late Grandfather's Dream By Playing For Buckeyes

Ohio State Freshman RB TreVeyon Henderson Flashes Potential, Hungry For More

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook