Game Day Central: No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks
Everything you need to prepare for the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks game can be found here:
Date: September 11, 2021
Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
Expected Weather: 75 degrees
Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Television: FOX
Streaming: Fubo TV
Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline reporter)
Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan
Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)
All-Time Series: Ohio State leads, 9-0
Last Meeting: Ohio State beat Oregon 42-20 to win CFP National Title in January, 2015.
For a more in depth series recap of Ohio State and Oregon, click HERE.
THE COACHES
Ryan Day, Ohio State
All-Time: 24-2, in his third season
Ohio State: Same
vs. Oregon: First meeting
Mario Cristobal, Oregon
All-Time: 53-57, starting his tenth season
Oregon: 26-10, starting his fourth season
vs. Ohio State: 0-0
THE MATCHUP
Game Preview: Ohio State Ready to Host Oregon to Open Home Slate
Ryan Day Cognizant of Unique Challenge Oregon Brings to The Shoe
Major Takeaways from Ryan Day's Press Conference Previewing Oregon
Ohio State Offensive Keys to Beating Oregon
Three Key Matchups Ahead of Ohio State and Oregon Top 15 Tilt
Important Players to Watch During Ohio State, Oregon on Saturday
Scouting the Ducks: A Look at the Oregon Offense
Scouting the Ducks: A Look at the Oregon Defense
GAME DAY STATUS REPORT: Will Be Available at 9 AM Eastern Time Today
Buckeye Report: Ohio State Preparing for Top 15 Matchup
PODCAST: Previewing Ohio State vs. Oregon, Key Players and Matchups to Watch
PODCAST: Scouting Oregon with Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres
PODCAST: Inside the Numbers of the Buckeyes Matchup with Oregon
GAME PREDICTION
Game Prediction: No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks
NEWS, NOTES AND ANALYSIS
Grading the Buckeyes Offensive Performance vs. Minnesota
Grading the Buckeyes Defensive Performance vs. Minnesota
Buckeye Report: Checking in On Ohio State After Beating Minnesota
Ohio State Anxious to Welcome Recruits Back to Campus on Saturday
Ohio State Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote Ruled Eligible By NCAA Following Appeal
Ohio State Selling Officially Licensed Jerseys With Names, Numbers Of Current Players
Chris Olave Looking Forward To Playing Oregon, His Childhood Dream School
Luke Wypler Reflects on First Career Start
Noah Ruggles Fulfills Late Grandfather’s Dream By Playing For Buckeyes
TreVeyon Henderson Flashes Potential, Hungry For More
Jayden Ballard Loses Black Stripe
Noah Ruggles Loses Black Stripe
Ohio State Shares Game Day Information, Protocols for Fans
Ohio State To Wear Helmet Decal To Commemorate 20th Anniversary Of Sept. 11 Terrorist Attacks
Ohio State vs. Oregon: First Glance at the Ducks
C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
