How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies Women's Basketball: Preview, Prediction
EUGENE – As the calendar turns to March, the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team is gearing up for the postseason. The Ducks have already secured a spot in the Big Ten Conference Tournament, but they are looking to add more wins and build momentum ahead of the conference tournament with one last chance to do so.
Before departing for the Big Ten Conference Tournament this week, the Ducks will fly north to Seattle to take on rivals the Washington Huskies. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, with the Ducks winning their first matchup at home in Matthew Knight Arena.
The 68-67 win over Washington last month solidified Oregon’s spot in the Big Ten Tournament. Now, Oregon is hoping to beat the Huskies a second time before beginning postseason play.
How to Watch:
The Oregon Ducks (19-9, 10-7) will face the Washington Huskies (17-12, 8-9) on the road at Alaska Airlines Arena on Sunday, March 2. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on Big Ten Plus (B1G+).
Preview:
The Oregon Ducks closed out their home schedule last Sunday with a dominant 77-58 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Senior Day.
The Ducks recognized six seniors, several of whom had standout performances against Rutgers.
Senior center Phillipina Kyei delivered a dominant performance on Senior Day, recording 20 points and a career-high 25 rebounds. With her performance, Kyei became the first Duck in ten years to post a 20-point, 20-rebound double-double.
Senior guard Peyton Scott scored 15 points in her final game at Matthew Knight Arena, while senior transfer Deja Kelly contributed another 19 points, including five straight to open the fourth quarter.
"March is my time," Kelly said after the win. "All of our pieces are coming together, and it's the perfect time for that, right before March. I'm really excited for this group."
Now, March is here, and the Ducks have one final opportunity to add another win to their record and enter the conference tournament with momentum. However, they will have to take down their rivals, the Washington Huskies, in Seattle.
Although the Ducks secured a victory in their first matchup with the Huskies, the win did not come easily.
Oregon trailed by six points with less than four minutes left in regulation, but the team refused to back down. Instead, the Ducks ramped up their defensive intensity, forcing three straight Washington turnovers that Oregon converted into points, tying the game and ultimately securing the comeback victory.
Kelly led the Ducks with 21 points, while Kyei added 11. Junior transfer and Olympic gold medalist Elisa Mevious also played a huge role in the win, scoring 14 points while also recording 14 rebounds and three steals.
The Huskies will undoubtedly be looking for revenge Sunday as they aim to extend their three-game winning streak to four.
"I know they're going to be ready," Ducks coach Kelly Graves said. "We need to match that same kind of intensity. I told the team today—every game from here on out, you're playing for a seed line in the big tournament. Not just the Big Ten Tournament, but the NCAA Tournament. Every win becomes really, really valuable."
Washington enters the game riding a three-game winning streak, including dominant road wins over Nebraska and Minnesota. However, prior to their recent success, the Huskies had lost six of their previous seven games.
Washington boasts four players averaging double figures, with Elle Ladine leading the charge at 17.0 points per game. Ladine has been the Huskies’ top scorer in recent contests, recording at least 26 points in each of the last three games and logging five 20-point performances in her last seven outings. She ranks second in the Big Ten in three-point percentage (40.1%) and third in made threes per game (2.4).
Sayvia Sellers follows with 15.3 points per game, while Dalayah Daniels contributes 12.2 points and a team-best seven rebounds per game.
Washington leads the Big Ten in three-point shooting (37.1%), ranks second in field goal percentage (47.9%), and is second in made threes per game (7.9).
This game carries significant postseason implications. A win could position the Ducks as a No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, while a loss could potentially drop them to a No. 11 seed.
Oregon is right on the edge of making the NCAA Tournament, and a big win against Washington could strengthen their chances. As of Friday, the Ducks are ranked No. 38 in the NCAA's NET rankings, which would equate to a No. 10 seed if the tournament started today. A win over Washington, paired with success in the conference tournament, could improve Oregon’s seeding in March Madness.
To make things even more interesting, the Ducks have deep ties to Washington. Oregon’s roster features two former Huskies. Forward Alexis Whitfield and guard Ari Long both played for Washington under Tina Langley before transferring to Oregon. Whitfield also spent a season playing under former UW coach Jody Wynn. Additionally, Oregon assistant coach Tre Simmons played for Washington’s men’s basketball team.
Prediction:
Oregon has already beaten Washington once and is coming off another dominant win over Rutgers. Oregon's seniors have also been playing exceptionally well. Kyei’s rebounding and Kelly’s scoring give the Ducks an edge on offense. If Oregon can lock down Elle Ladine defensively like last time, they should complete the season sweep over the Huskies.