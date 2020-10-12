Caleb Williams Blog: Red River Recap, Friday Night Lights Week 2

Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast before committing to Oklahoma on July 4. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season. This is 'All on the Line.'

Welcome back, guys, to another week of Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

Starting off, I got my first quarter of my senior year out of the way. It was a big week. I finished up on October 8th. Got all my schoolwork in, all my essays, everything before the quarter ended. From the beginning of the week, I had to power through it and get anything that I didn't have in -- in for the quarter. Had a few essays I had to get in. Teachers were kind of just throwing us essays and things like that at the end but I'd rather have essays than pop quizzes and big tests any day.

After I powered through all that, I traveled to Texas to see Savion (Byrd) and the IMG versus Duncanville game. It was in Arlington at the Texas Rangers stadium on a baseball field they turned into a football field. That was kinda cool. They put turf and everything over it.

I know a few guys from IMG, and they played well. They ended winning by a lot. IMG has played a pretty sweet high school schedule so far, especially with the whole coronavirus thing. They have played about five games now and it was only Duncanville's second game. It just seemed like the chemistry between the guys just wasn't there yet for Duncanville. Who knows. Maybe they'll see them again, maybe they'll reschedule each other or something like that.

IMG ended up winning. JJ McCarthy, one of my Elite 11 finalist guys and good buddies, played a pretty good game. He had a bunch of touchdowns and a bunch of yards. He plays for IMG. Duncanville and Savion didn't get the win but my guy played pretty well. He got a few pancakes and overall played very well.

Then lastly, to OU. Man, what a crazy game. Bunch of picks, bunch of fumbles, back and forth, turnovers. Defense playing good, offense not producing then offense producing and defense not playing good for both sides. And then the big interception for the defensive stop at the end to win the game. OU scored 53 and Texas ended up scoring 45 and OU ended up getting the dub in four overtimes in the Red River Rivalry game. There was some stat during the game about Coach Riley winning the Red River games and it was pretty positive in the record. Pretty cool to notice that and pretty awesome to see OU go out there and get the win over Texas.

I saw before the game there was a funny Twitter meme that says 'how it started' and it had the pregame announcers say who they thought was gonna win. All five of them had Texas. And then 'how it ended' was with OU and the golden cowboy hat. It was pretty funny. OU was really down in this game and it shows you that you're never really out as the people say. Your teammates, your coaches, don't really listen to the outside noise. The way everybody was coming at OU and not believing in OU, they definitely didn't think they were gonna win this game. Even though Texas hasn't necessarily been playing 4-0, top-notch football, they thought the way OU played in the last two games that it was the end of the era and things like that.

But OU came out and did what they had to do, through the ups and downs, they fought and still came out with the win. Love seeing that.

Both games were at the same time. I was trying to watch the OU game as best I could on my phone while watching Savion's game in the stands. We did not spend time with Savion after, he was with his team. And I kinda wanted to let him have time after the loss. It's always tough when you are passionate about the game to take a loss. I know I'm not the kind of guy who wants to go eat dinner with anybody after losing so I let him be. I texted him and took pictures with his parents. Hopefully that picture means a lot in a few years.

The Williams and Byrd Family Courtesy of Caleb Williams

Hopefully he comes to OU and we ball out together, he blocks for me and I do some magic behind him. I'll throw a bunch of touchdowns and he'll open up a bunch of gaps for the running backs.

That was my week.

Signing off, Caleb Williams: All on the Line. Make sure you stay positive, stay safe and make sure you wash your hands.

#HornsDown

#BoomerSooner

Twitter: @CALEBcsw

Instagram: ayeeecaleb