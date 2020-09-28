Caleb Williams Blog: 'This is an Exciting Week'

Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast before committing to Oklahoma on July 4. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season. This is 'All on the Line.'

Hey guys, welcome back to another week of Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

This week is an exciting week.

I did some community service, it was something that I didn't know how it was going to workout or how much I was going to like it, or even how it would be received, but I actually really ended up enjoying it. It was fulfilling personally and it will go a long way to help that community. I literally helped build a community garden for a senior building in Southeast D.C. from scratch. A full-out garden -- plants, cabbage, broccoli, a bunch of other greens and things like that. A bunch of things to help the senior living building and the people in it. It also gives them something else to do, to keep them going, to keep them moving. Keep them thinking about each other and helping each other for the community and the other seniors there.

Also, went to the #LetUsPlay event. It was a Tristan Leigh thing, with his mother, his teammates and other teams in what was basically a push for sports to be played in Virginia. So I drove about an hour to where he was and where they were holding the event and it was actually a really cool event. It was #LetUsPlay, talking about all the schools in the state of Virginia getting to play fall sports. Basically I was there to support Tristan, that's how strongly I feel about him as a human being, as a recruit and as one of my good friends.

Also I went out there because I truly respect him and what he believes is the right thing to do. We were talking, after all of that was over, about championships and things like that. He was like he has to get a championship with his guys. He goes to a local school in Fairfax, Va., Robinson High. In this area, if you live in a school district, you have to go to that school pertaining to that district and play for them, so he's been around these guys for mainly his whole life. His little brother Aiden also plays for the team.

They're as close as you could get -- brothers. And he wants to go win it for his school, for his brother and with his other brothers. I respect that and I wanted to go and support him for that.

Also, my boy Jalil Farooq. I'd been pushing him to try and commit to Oklahoma and he finally committed. It was an awesome video, awesome production, he did a good job. His family was awesome, as always, the people that did the video were awesome. Now he's a Boomer Sooner...we've been up to big things since we were kids playing ball together. We wanted to go to high school together, we couldn't make that happen, but we did always say we were gonna play college ball together.

Dreams come true. We've got a lot more dreams coming true -- real soon.

Lastly, stay tuned!

Next week will be another awesome blog, to make a lot of people happy and a lot of people mad -- but oh well.

Signing off, Caleb Williams: All on the Line. Stay safe, stay positive and make sure you wash your hands.

#BoomerSooner

#IWantToPlayToo

--

