    November 13, 2021
    Analyst Evaluates USC QB Kedon Slovis' Draft Stock Following Arizona State Loss

    Slovis has thrown for 2,153 yards going 193-for-297 with 11 touchdowns and eight interception this season.
    USC quarterback Kedon Slovis was poised for a big 2021 campaign and tabbed as a potential first round draft pick before his junior season even started. 

    Since the Trojans' season opener, Slovis has struggled to secure his role as QB1, recently splitting reps with freshman Jaxson Dart. NFL Draft Bible detailed which college football players draft stock decreased following Week 10, and unfortunately for Slovis, he made the list.

    "Here is the man who took J.T. Daniel's starting gig," NFL Draft Bible wrote.

    "Since then, Kedon Slovis has made his best Punxsutawney Phil impression. After 2019, he saw his shadow and retreated to looking like most three-star quarterbacks do coming out of high school. The only difference was, Slovis didn't pop back out to his normal, accurate, high-performing self. He simply never returned to that 2019 form. As of late, he's been splitting time with true freshman Jaxson Dart and could see himself benched by the end of the season. Devy managers have waited long enough, and it's time to move on if he still has any name value to other league members. Let this be a reminder, quarterbacks in Devy Fantasy Football carry a significant risk (once more for the people in the back)."

    This season the Arizona native has thrown for 2,153 yards going 193-for-297 with 11 touchdowns and eight interception. The USC Trojans have three games left on their schedule, which serves as an opportunity for Slovis to change the narrative.

