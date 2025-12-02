In-State Commodores WR Commit Flips to Big 10 Foe
Despite mostly smooth sailing on nearly every front for the Commodores as of late, Vanderbilt's 2026 recruiting class suffered a loss on Monday, December 1 as an extremely talented in-state commit flipped his commitment to a Big Ten program.
3-Star wide receiver Keeyshawn Tabuteau from McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee officially swapped his Commodores pledge out for the Wisconsin Badgers, according to Rivals.
He originally committed to Vanderbilt in June of this year, following his offer from Wisconsin, but is now the 15th commit of the class for Luke Fickell and the Badgers.
Standing at 5-foot-11, 165 lbs., Tabuteau is a smaller wideout, but possesses game breaking speed. As a senior this season for the McCallie Blue Tornadoes, he hauled in 48 receptions for just over 1,000 yards, finishing with an average of over 20 yards per catch.
While missing out on such an explosive offensive prospect is certainly a loss for the Commodores' class, Vanderbilt does still hold one other wideout commitment from 3-Star Kahden Smith from Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
With limited time ahead of the early signing period kicking off on December 3, Clark Lea and the Commodores' staff will likely need to scramble a bit to if they hope to find a potential replacement for Tabuteau.
The staff has proven its ability to find talented prospects before, so doing so again should be no tall task, but at this point of the cycle, many players have mostly locked in their college decisions.
2026 Vanderbilt Commits
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- S Bradley Brown, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Plano, Texas (Committed 10/10/2025)
- DL Nate Fleming, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Franklin, Tennessee (Committed 10/12/2025)
- TE Palmer Riley, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Atherton, California (Committed 10/23/2025)
- OT Michael Smith, 6-foot-6, 290 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 10/26/2025)
- DT Cameron Stepp, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Bel Air, Maryland (Committed 10/26/2025)
- Mason Lewis, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Committed 10/27/2025)
- CB Jeremy Garner II, 5-foot-10, 150 lbs. - Iowa Colony, Texas (Committed 10/31/2025)