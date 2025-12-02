Vanderbilt Adds Ohio LB Prospect to 2026 Class
Vanderbilt's 2026 recruiting class continued to grow stronger this week with the early signing period now less than 24 hours away. The Commodores added yet another commitment to the class, dipping into the state of Ohio to land an underrated linebacker prospect with impressive physical traits.
Kene Obi, an under-the-radar defender in the 2026 class, made his commitment to the Commodores official on Tuesday, December 2, taking to social media for his announcement.
He is now the 23rd commitment of the class, and the only player at the linebacker position for Clark Lea and the Commodores' staff in this cycle.
Obi stands 6-foot-1, 210 lbs., and suits up for Hawken High School where, as a senior, he helped his team to an 8-2 regular season record with a berth in the state playoffs. Through Hawken's 11 games this fall, the unranked prospect compiled 48 tackles, 8.5 TFL's and 3.0 sacks. Across his four years of varsity football, he racked up over 200 total tackles with 41 TFL's and 6.5 sacks. He also snagged four interceptions, and was responsible for a forced fumble as well.
While his future role as such an underrated talent is not immediately clear, Obi has obviously been very effective in getting after the passer at the varsity level, so a bit of further development as a pass rusher could turn him into a dominant player for the Commodores defense.
2026 Vanderbilt Commits
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- S Bradley Brown, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Plano, Texas (Committed 10/10/2025)
- DL Nate Fleming, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Franklin, Tennessee (Committed 10/12/2025)
- TE Palmer Riley, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Atherton, California (Committed 10/23/2025)
- OT Michael Smith, 6-foot-6, 290 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 10/26/2025)
- DT Cameron Stepp, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Bel Air, Maryland (Committed 10/26/2025)
- Mason Lewis, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Committed 10/27/2025)
- CB Jeremy Garner II, 5-foot-10, 150 lbs. - Iowa Colony, Texas (Committed 10/31/2025)
- LB Kene Obi, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Gates Mills, Ohio (Committed 12/02/2025)