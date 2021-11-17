Why Matt Campbell Makes Sense and No Sense as the Next Husky Coach

The Power 5 team entered the season nationally ranked, led by a bright, young coach, holding all sorts of lofty expectations.

Two and a half months later, following several close losses, fans are disappointed in their team, the guy in charge and the way things have turned out.

This was Jimmy Lake at Washington — and this is Matt Campbell at Iowa State.

One is already out of a job.

The other guy?

Campbell still gets promoted for every significant coaching vacancy that needs to be filled, including Lake's in Seattle.

The Iowa State coach is college football's soup du jour. Have an opening, float his name.

The following are reasons why this man makes good sense and no sense at all for the job in Montlake. You be the ultimate judge on whether or not he would look good roaming the Husky Stadium sideline:

On the plus side, Campbell, 41, is the son of a high school coach who he played against in Massillon, Ohio, a rough and tumble football hotbed that spawned the great Paul Brown and another guy named Don James. So there's a deep coaching lineage there.

An obvious roadblock is Campbell's contract. While agreements such as these are made to be broken, the Iowa State coach just signed an extension earlier this year that takes him through 2028, making $4 million annually, with huge incentives negotiated for his assistant coaches.

Matt Campbell has a police escort when heading to work. USA TODAY Sports

When Campbell was hired in 2016, on his 36th birthday, he became the youngest Power 5 coach, which makes him someone continually on the rise. He made a name for himself in his second season when his Cyclones upset No. 3-ranked Oklahoma 38-31 on the road using a backup quarterback and a few weeks later when they upended No. 4-ranked TCU 14-7 at home.

This season, Iowa State entered as the nation's seventh-rated team according to the Associated Press and lost to Iowa 27-17, to Baylor 31-29, to West Virginia 38-31 and to Texas Tech 41-38. Sort of like what the current UW team has done.

Husky fans would like this guy simply because he took Oregon behind the woodshed at the Fiesta Bowl last January and handed the Ducks a 34-17 whipping, which highlighted a 9-3 season that saw the Cyclones play in the Big 12 championship game for the first time.

Amazingly, people in the Midwest are wondering if Campbell, who previously has been mentioned as a candidate for top jobs that opened for the Detroit Lions and New York Jets, has peaked as a coach.

In conclusion, Campbell is a Midwest guy who seems to enjoy the slower pace in a place like Ames, Iowa, and might freak out at the possibility of dealing with Seattle's traffic issues and general urban adventure, though the more recent Husky coaches sure like their boats.

He seems to have sort of a Chris Petersen vibe about him, spewing coaching proverbs right and left, a comparison that would make him a good fit. He might even follow the recipe.

Having missed on Lake, UW athletic director Jen Cohen might even be prepared to throw all kinds of money at someone such as Campbell to lure him from the plains and appease her largest donors.

Yet in all likelihood, the Iowa State leader stays put, comfortable enough to get his cup of coffee at the diner downtown and occasionally beat Oklahoma.

Matt Campbell is big on inspiring the troops. USA TODAY Sports

