Sam Calagione is the President and founder of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery.

You know that part of the Don Henley song? Boys of summer? Where Don is all:

"I can see you / Your brown skin shining in the sun / I see you walkin’ real slow /Smilin’ at everyone."

As a brewer and beer lover, it makes me wonder if this person inside of Don Henley’s awesome imagination is smiling because he or she is drinking a delicious malt based adult beverage…OR, are they walkin’ real slow because they are drinking THE WRONG beer? Too heavy of a beer perhaps, to have on a sunny afternoon when you’re out day-drinking with your pals, trying to stay active and refreshed?

So, to further acclimate the active, outdoorsy, beer-loving Sports Illustrated readers into the delectable spectrum of malt-based beverages, I’m sharing some information on the Best Beers of the Summer. These are a roundup of beer styles that are perfectly engineered to be enjoyed outside on a warm day, as well as some suggestions for foods they would partner well with.

When I opened Dogfish Head a little over twenty years ago, there were less than a thousand breweries in America. Today there are over 5500 breweries making a wide array of creative and quality-centric beers. The average American now lives within ten miles of a local brewery. And while there’s nothing inherently wrong with filling the beach cooler with the cheapest 30 pack of the coldest light lager from some massive macro brewery to bring to the beach, it’s the time of the year to get out there and explore. A lot of small American breweries are now doing innovative riffs on traditional sessionable beer styles. At Dogfish, we set a goal to brew the most objectively thirst-quenching beer we have ever brewed in our 22-year history. The result of this experiment is SeaQuench Ale, a kolsch/berlinerweiss/gose brewed with Sea Salt and Black Limes that’s only 140 calories and 9 Carbs per 12-ounce can. It's refreshing but also a great partner for summer foods like grilled shrimp on the barbie. Many of the examples from the commercial breweries below are similarly stellar utility players that move from the beach to the dinner table with grace and aplomb.

Some of my summer beer and food pairing suggests may be surprising to those of you just starting to explore the wide word of beer. But be open to that! It’s the summertime. For example, imagine my surprise when hot-shot NBA star Chris Bosh got in touch with me about collaborating on a beer together. (Congrats Chris on the news of retirement and that you will always be #1 in the world of the Miami Heat!) Chris had been a homebrewer and beer geek for years, and we brewed a beautiful roasty stout spiced with brown sugar and BBQ spices (an homage to his granddaddy who was a Texas BBQ champ himself) that was designed to partner well with that quintessential summer grilling session. Chris called the beer Daddy Jack, and I hope someday he follows his brewing passion to make Daddy Jack available far and wide.

In short, pull a Chris Bosh this summer. Embrace your inner beer geek. Life, nay, summer, is too short to actively hamper your opportunities to ingest excitement.

BELGIAN WHITES:

INDIE CRAFT EXAMPLES:

•Allagash White, Allagash

• Namaste White, Dogfish Head

• Oberon, Bell’s Brewery

Typically cloudy beers ranging from yellow to brown, usually pale, lightweight, high in fruity yeast aromas, refreshingly tart. Mostly low in hop character, and may be spiced or seasoned with fruit instead. Often a summer seasonal style. (He said Beer She said Wine)​. ​Belgian-style wits are brewed using unmalted wheat, sometimes oats and malted barley. Witbiers are spiced with coriander and orange peel. A style that dates back hundreds of years, it fell into relative obscurity until it was resuscitated by Belgian brewer Pierre Celis in the 1960s. This style is currently enjoying a renaissance, especially in the American market. “Wit” means “white.” (craftbeer.com)

—Flavors differ based on regional style.

• Belgian : Orange peel, coriander, and soft cheese notes

• German : Banana bread, cloves, bread dough notes

PAIRING OPTIONS:

• Certain cheeses like mozzarella.

• Mascarpone

• Veggie dishes

• Citrus oriented dishes.

PILSNERS:

INDIE CRAFT EXAMPLES:

• Prima Pils, Victory

• Brooklyn Pilsner, Brooklyn Brewery

• Mary, Hill Farmstead

Pilsners are medium- to medium-full bodied and are characterized by high carbonation and spicy Czech varieties of hops that impart floral aromas and a crisp, bitter finish. German pilsner styles are similar, though often slightly lighter in body and color. The hallmark of a fresh pilsner is the pillowy, dense, white head. Classic pilsners are thoroughly refreshing, but they are delicate and must be fresh to show their best. (allaboutbeer.com)

PAIRING OPTIONS:

• Some shellfish (but dishes that also incorporate a strong flavor like garlic, etc)…

• Garlicky dishes.

• A high fat poultry, like duck, or even fried chicken.

• Perhaps C&M’s “Fried Oyster Po’boy?”

• Something spicy and sweet like old bay dusted crabs

Hefeweizens:

INDIE CRAFT EXAMPLES:

• Penn Weizen, Pennsylvania Brewing Company

• DreamWeaver Wheat,Troegs

• Kellerweis, Sierra Nevada

German-style hefeweizens are light straw to amber in color and made with at least 50% malted wheat. Aromatics and flavor of a weissbiercomes largely from the yeast and is decidedly fruity (banana) and phenolic (clove). “Weizen” means “wheat” and “hefe” means “yeast.” There are multiple variations to this style. Filtered versions are known as “Kristal Weizen” and darker versions are referred to as “Dunkels,” with a stronger, bock-like version called “Weizenbock.” This is commonly a very highly carbonated style with a long-lasting collar of foam. (craftbeer.com) Some styles, like Hefeweizen, are best served unfiltered and have a desirable haze. (He said Beer She said Wine) It has bread and banana aromas.

PAIRING OPTIONS:

• Seafood

• Cheeses like Goat Cheese because of the delicate flavor, the beer wont overpower the cheese and vice versa.

BERLINERWEISS:

INDIE CRAFT EXAMPLES:

• Festina Pêche, Dogfish Head

• Oarsman Ale, Bell’s Brewery

• Thumbprint Berliner Weiss, New Glarus Brewing Company

Low in alcohol and refreshingly tart, and often served with flavored syrup like Woodruff or raspberry, this German-style wheat ale presents a harmony between yeast and lactic acid. These beers are very pale in color, and may be cloudy as they are often unfiltered. Hops are not a feature of this style, but these beers often do showcase esters. Traditional versions often showcase Brettanomyces yeast. Growing in popularity in the U.S., where many brewers are now adding traditional and exotic fruits to the recipe, resulting in flavorful finishes with striking, colorful hues. These beers are incredible when pairing. Bitterness, alcohol and residual sugar are very low, allowing the beer’s acidity, white bread and graham cracker malt flavors to shine. Carbonation is very high, adding to the refreshment factor this style delivers. Many examples of this style contain no hops and thus no bitterness at all (craftbeer.com)

PAIRING OPTIONS:

• Smooth and creamy cheeses such as Brie pair well with an astringent, tart beer.

• Caesar Salads, salt from anchovies work well with tart notes.

• Strong garlic dishes.

GOSE

INDIE CRAFT EXAMPLES:

• SeaQuench Ale, Dogfish Head

• Jammer,Sixpoint Brewery

• Super Spruce, Grimm Artisanal Ales.

Straw to medium amber, gose is cloudy from suspended yeast. A wide variety of herbal, spice, floral or fruity aromas other than found in traditional Leipzig-Style Gose are present, in harmony with other aromas. Salt (table salt) character is traditional in low amounts, but may vary from absent to present. Body is low to medium-low. Low to medium lactic acid character is evident in all examples as sharp, refreshing sourness (craftbeer.com)

PAIRING OPTIONS

• Raw oysters

• Grilled poultry

• Fish Tacos

• Watermelon salad

• Feta cheese/ chevre

• Some spicy foods

SESSION IPAS

INDIE CRAFT EXAMPLES:

• 60 Minute IPA, Dogfish Head. (The session beer for non-wussies). 6%

• Morph, Night Shift 4.6%

• Super Session #2, Lawson’s Finest Liquids. 4.8%

What makes a session beer is primarily refreshment and drinkability. Any style of beer can be made lower in strength than described in the classic style guidelines. The goal should be to reach a balance between the style’s character and the lower alcohol content. Drinkability is a factor in the overall balance of these beers (craftbeer.com) For this case, we’re looking at session IPAs. Session IPAs typically have a different balance; less focus on the malt profiles, more focus on the hop notes. Some say that the preface of “session” only applies sub 5% ABV.

PAIRING OPTIONS:

• Cheddar cheese, more on the sharp side.

• Spicy foods.

• Pizza (like the woodgrilled pizza’s from Brewings Eats 2.0, specifically the, “A Day's Wait” pizza in my opinion. Salty from the pancetta and sharpness from the 90 minute cheddar).