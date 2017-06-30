The most undateable man in NYC

It's the Friday before the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and hopefully you all will be spending the next few days with your significant other. Unless you're Billy Peck, that is. You see, Billy went on a date with Alyssa for Time Out New York's weekly series The Undateables. Everything seemed to go pretty well on Alyssa's end, but Billy had other opinions of the date, which has made him the most disliked person on the internet (or a close second to me right now).

Knicks can't spell (and other problems)

There is a lot going on with the Knicks. John Calipari is rumored to be "very interested" in the team's vacant presidency, though the team appears to have their eyes on Masai Uijri and David Griffin. Carmelo Anthony is dying to get out, and reports are that he chewed out Kristaps Porzingis last year for praising the Triangle Offense. And if all that's not enough, the team completely butchered the spelling of their rookie's (Frank Ntilikina) name.

Any NBA teams looking for a 61-year-old grandpa?

Calvin Roberts, who was a fourth-round draft pick of the Spurs in 1980 and played 15 years oversees, is looking to hook up with a team for Vegas Summer League and hopefully land a roster spot for the upcoming season.

Jimmy Butler is probably on the phone right now

Over the past few years, Twitter has become a way for athletes to speak directly to fans. Jimmy Butler has other ideas. The Timberwolves' latest edition gave out his phone number at his introductory press conference and has been taking calls from fans.

Cornhole golf is now a thing

Summer just got a little bit better.

Fourth of July sales

Holiday weekends almost always mean holiday sales. Foot Locker is offering an extra 25% off clearance this weekend, while Under Armour will offer a 15% off deal for military, veterans and first responders starting tomorrow. And if you’re looking for non-athletic clothes and footwear for summer, check out Sperry’s Semi Annual Sale for up to 50% off select styles and use code FOURTHFUN for 50% off your purchase at J.Crew Factory.

​Lou Williams does not love the media

So crazy to me that all these nerds cover all sports. Not one athletic bone in their body with all the opinions and analysis. — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) June 29, 2017

Jeremy Lin seems bored

JEREMY LIN HAIR UPDATE pic.twitter.com/hExWUv2hMY — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) June 29, 2017

Odds & ends

Venus Williams was 'at fault' for the fatal car accident that killed a 78-year-old man​ ... The Alex Rodriguez Reclamation Project is humming along quite well ... The Warriors might make that White House trip after all ... The NFL may open the 2019 season in China ... Recently-released Bartolo Colon may be heading back to the Mets ... Breakdown of the Vegas Golden Knights' new uniforms ... Marshawn Lynch is giving away 2,000 free water park tickets to kids in Oakland ... A ref in Brazil pulled out a gun during a contentious soccer match ... This company is offering a month’s worth of avocado toast to millennials who buy a house.

Marshawn Lynch works out at beach in boots

Beastmode VS Flashmode LOL amazing workout with my guy @beastmode Super funny guy and he made the workout hilarious. He's really a beast though, I had him lace up boots to make him work harder during his footwork exercises on sand. His explosive power is nuts! I would definitely not want to be in front of that train. A post shared by Here To Motivate & Inspire (@iamluisbadillojr) on Jun 28, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

This is sad

Just a heartbreaking scene for the #Yankees Dustin Fowler, who had to leave the game due to injury in his @MLB debut. pic.twitter.com/dal7DOAukN — 120 Sports (@120Sports) June 30, 2017

What a catch!

Can these two put out a mixtape?

Colorado 🏈 coming to a concert hall near you (via @RunRalphieRun) pic.twitter.com/n01Q7CIExi — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 30, 2017

Ghosts

