Cowboys receiver reunites with stolen dog

The story I'm about to tell you is true. Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead took to Instagram on Sunday to post a photo of his lost dog, Blitz, who had been stolen from his house. That thief was somehow connected to Dallas-area rapper named Boogotti Kasino, who posted an Instagram video with Blitz and demanded $20,000 for the dog's return. Whitehead eventually paid up (not sure if it was the full $20,000) and his dog has been returned. Boogotti is claiming he bought the stolen dog and the video was just so he could get his money back. I can't believe this all actually happened. And I think it made my dog Larry have to pee because he is staring at me and crying right now.

The best cooking show that never was

Here's the story of a WWE-themed cooking show (think Randy "Macho Man" Savage and his famous "Slim Jim Beef" dish) that never got picked up and I'd watch every second of if it.

R.I.P. Carlos Beltran's glove

The Astros held a funeral for Carlos Beltran's glove and it was pretty damn funny.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Chelsea Morgensen was crowned Miss Hooters International 2017, so if you're ever in the Hooters of Hollywood, let Chelsea know how proud you are of her work. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

I feel bad for this guy

This Predators fan won tickets to the Stanley Cup but didn't didn't realize until just now.

Summer bucket list

This girl left her Summer Bucket List in an Urban Outfitters dressing room and it's become an inspiration for many.

Farting passenger did not cause flight to be evacuated

You can now go on with your day.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Ed Orgeron shows off the guns

The Hoff turns 65

It's David Hasselhoff's 65th birthday and we're celebrating with his best sports photos https://t.co/KRngHrCVKt pic.twitter.com/OnFyPIrZIL — SI Vault (@si_vault) July 17, 2017

Odds & Ends

This botched Dominos order is why parents should stay away from technology ... Not sure I'm buying the "Allen Iverson was too sick to get out of bed" excuse" for missing Sunday's Big3 game ... Redskins president Bruce Allen kept calling Kirk Cousins ‘Kurt’ ... Michelle Wie and Genie Bouchard channeled Britney Spears for a new Nike ad ... Joel Embiid is not happy with his NBA2K score ... Didi Gregorious hit the shortest home run of the statcast era ... Michael Vick says Colin Kaepernick needs to cut his hair if he wants to be signed by an NFL team ... Anyone want a pair of $216 Crocs? ... If you love Netflix and are headed to London, I have the perfect hotel for you ... 15 perfect gifts for the obsessive Game of Thrones fan.

Lakers fans are the worst

This is not a good sound

Glad umpire Chris Segal is okay after taking a Josh Donaldson backswing to the head. Segal remains in the game. pic.twitter.com/nWdt1pAGJW — Stadium (@watchstadium) July 17, 2017

Myla Dalbesio discusses her SI Swimsuit photos

1:07 | Swimsuit 2017 Myla Dalbesio photo reflection

Bug vs. meteorologist

Aretha Franklin in concert, 1971

