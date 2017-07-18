Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Chelsea Morgensen; Cowboys receiver reunites with stolen dog
Cowboys receiver reunites with stolen dog
The story I'm about to tell you is true. Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead took to Instagram on Sunday to post a photo of his lost dog, Blitz, who had been stolen from his house. That thief was somehow connected to Dallas-area rapper named Boogotti Kasino, who posted an Instagram video with Blitz and demanded $20,000 for the dog's return. Whitehead eventually paid up (not sure if it was the full $20,000) and his dog has been returned. Boogotti is claiming he bought the stolen dog and the video was just so he could get his money back. I can't believe this all actually happened. And I think it made my dog Larry have to pee because he is staring at me and crying right now.
The best cooking show that never was
Here's the story of a WWE-themed cooking show (think Randy "Macho Man" Savage and his famous "Slim Jim Beef" dish) that never got picked up and I'd watch every second of if it.
R.I.P. Carlos Beltran's glove
The Astros held a funeral for Carlos Beltran's glove and it was pretty damn funny.
I feel bad for this guy
This Predators fan won tickets to the Stanley Cup but didn't didn't realize until just now.
Summer bucket list
This girl left her Summer Bucket List in an Urban Outfitters dressing room and it's become an inspiration for many.
Farting passenger did not cause flight to be evacuated
You can now go on with your day.
Hot Clicks Giveaway
Ed Orgeron shows off the guns
Few of Louisiana's Finest putting in WORK on this lovely afternoon. @Coach_EdOrgeron @ChosenOne59 @PhrozenMajesty4 #HoldThatTiger pic.twitter.com/SnRjMaUnVy— Terry Minor (@MoreThanMinor23) July 17, 2017
The Hoff turns 65
It's David Hasselhoff's 65th birthday and we're celebrating with his best sports photos https://t.co/KRngHrCVKt pic.twitter.com/OnFyPIrZIL— SI Vault (@si_vault) July 17, 2017
Odds & Ends
This botched Dominos order is why parents should stay away from technology ... Not sure I'm buying the "Allen Iverson was too sick to get out of bed" excuse" for missing Sunday's Big3 game ... Redskins president Bruce Allen kept calling Kirk Cousins ‘Kurt’ ... Michelle Wie and Genie Bouchard channeled Britney Spears for a new Nike ad ... Joel Embiid is not happy with his NBA2K score ... Didi Gregorious hit the shortest home run of the statcast era ... Michael Vick says Colin Kaepernick needs to cut his hair if he wants to be signed by an NFL team ... Anyone want a pair of $216 Crocs? ... If you love Netflix and are headed to London, I have the perfect hotel for you ... 15 perfect gifts for the obsessive Game of Thrones fan.
Lakers fans are the worst
This is not a good sound
Glad umpire Chris Segal is okay after taking a Josh Donaldson backswing to the head. Segal remains in the game. pic.twitter.com/nWdt1pAGJW— Stadium (@watchstadium) July 17, 2017
Myla Dalbesio discusses her SI Swimsuit photos
Bug vs. meteorologist
Aretha Franklin in concert, 1971
