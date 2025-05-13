ESPN Analyst Puts Boston Celtics' Hopes On Jaylen Brown Against Knicks
Former NBA player Jay Williams never got to experience playoff basketball in the NBA because of health issues.
Now an ESPN analyst, Williams is following the series between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics. On Tuesday, he offered thoughts on the only way the Celtics can rally from a 3-1 deficit without Jayson Tatum. He left Monday's game in a wheelchair with an apparent Achilles injury.
Williams said the Celtics need more from money man Jaylen Brown, who is on a five-year, $285-million contract.
"As we get to Game 5, I'm going to take the Celtics because I'm going to take them for this reason," Williams said on First Take. "The Knicks are going to win the series. But this is why you got the bag Jaylen Brown. This is your 300-million dollar moment. This time demands that moment for you to lead this team. "I think this is a moment in time for Jaylen Brown, who has not had a great series by any means to his standards, to come out and put his team on his back," Williams said. "... It's a moment in time for Jaylen Brown to lead this team."
Williams was the No. 1 pick of the Chicago Bulls in 2002 before his career was derailed by a motorcycle accident after his rookie season. He never played in the NBA after the crash.
