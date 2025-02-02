NBA Great Shoots Downs Lewd Accusations Of Showtime Lakers
A few year ago, the "Showtime" Los Angeles Lakers were the subject of a cable television series called "Winning Time."
At times, it portrayed the organization, which featured Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, as dysfunctional. The height was showing players involved in sexual situations with women in the locker room. In a recent interview with Back In The Day Hoops On SI, former Lakers star Bob McAdoo said the majority of the show was false.
"Don't believe that," McAdoo said. "A lot of that was hype. I've had so many people come up and say, `Bob, did y'all do all that stuff at halftime? I said, `Are you kidding me?' We was trying to get ready. There weren't no girls around at halftime."'
McAdoo said the show provided so many mistruths, especially regarding general manager Jerry West. McAdoo called West one of the most impressive people he's ever met.
"I heard Jerry West was really pissed because they didn't have him in a favorable light," McAdoo said. "Jerry was the greatest guy, general manager that I had been around. They definitely told the story wrong about him. That stuff wasn't true."
With that said, McAdoo said it was indeed some crazy times playing with the "Showtime" Lakers.
"It was great being out there," McAdoo said. "It was like being in the Barnum & Bailey circus," McAdoo said. "People were waiting for us. We were the Showtime Lakers."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI.
