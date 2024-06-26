Watch Manute Bol Block Four Orlando Magic Players In 10 Seconds
The NBA had never seen anything like Manute Bol when he was drafted by the Washington Bullets in the second round of the 1985 draft.
He stood 7-foot-7 but had the weight of a few wet napkins. His light frame did not keep him from becoming one of the best shot-blockers in league history. Bol's 2,086 blocks still rank No. 16 all-time.
There was no better display of his defensive ability than Jan. 31, 1992. By then, Bol was traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were playing the Orlando Magic at the old Spectrum Arena.
Bol put on a blocking exhibition by denying four Magic players in a span of 10 seconds. The clip is below.
First, he blocked Anthony Bowie's drive to the rim. After Sean Higgins grabbed the rebound, he was denied at the rim. The ball landed with Bowie, who again was blocked. Finally, Stanley Roberts took the final rejection.
The Sixers won 112-88, handing the Magic their third straight loss. Bol finished with zero points, two rebounds, one steal but seven blocks. The performance did not even crack the top 20 on Bol's list. He had 18 games with at least 10 blocks. He holds the single-game league record with 15 blocks, which he did twice.
Bol was known for his freakish outbursts during his career. He once made
six 3-pointers in a half while playing for the Sixers in 1993
