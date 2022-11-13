Georgia, LSU set for SEC Championship Game: Date, time, series history

History shows winning the SEC Championship Game is pretty important.

Since the 2014 season, every winner of this game has advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Sometimes, even not winning the SEC title can help you make the playoff, too.

Given the SEC's recent domination over the national championship picture, being the conference's champion is as much of a sure thing as there is in the sport when it comes to making the four-team postseason.

This season's matchup is already set as East Division champion Georgia will face surprise West Division champ LSU in Atlanta.

Georgia won its division after defeating Mississippi State and LSU clinched the West after its own victory at Arkansas combined with Alabama beating Ole Miss, both of which the Tigers beat in Brian Kelly's debut season.

Let's take a look at how you can watch the game this year, and which teams have dominated the matchup.

SEC Championship Game

When: Sat., Dec. 3, 2022

Time: 4 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS network

It's important to win this game

Usually in recent years, the SEC championship is a direct play-in event for the national championship.

The winner of the SEC Championship Game plays in the Sugar Bowl unless the College Football Playoff selects it to play in a semifinal game instead, or if the Sugar Bowl is a semifinal game.

In the SEC title game era since 1992, 13 of the game's winners went on to win the national championship, and SEC teams overall won the national title in seven straight seasons (2006-2012).

Since 2014, the winner of every SEC Championship Game appeared in the College Football Playoff, going 6-1 in the semifinal stage and 3-3 in the national championship.

And on three occasions, an SEC champion advanced to a national championship game but lost to another SEC team in that game: in 2011, SEC champion LSU lost to conference runner-up Alabama, 2017 SEC champion Georgia lost to Alabama (which didn't play in the SEC title game at all) in the CFP final, and in 2021, SEC champion Alabama lost to conference runner-up Georgia in the national championship game.

SEC champions that won it all

Here's a list of SEC champions that went on to win the national championship in the same season.

Since 1992, rankings reflect AP Top 25

1992 No. 2 Alabama

1996 No. 3 Florida

1998 No. 1 Tennessee

2003 No. 3 LSU

2006 No. 2 Florida

2007 No. 2 LSU

2008 No. 2 Florida

2009 No. 1 Alabama

2010 No. 1 Auburn

2012 No. 2 Alabama

2015 No. 2 Alabama

2019 No. 1 LSU

2020 No. 1 Alabama

SEC champions since 1992

Let's take a look at each score from every SEC Championship Game dating back to the first head-to-head matchup between division champions in 1992.

1992 Alabama 28, Florida 21

1993 Florida 28, Alabama 13

1994 Florida 24, Alabama 23

1995 Florida 24, Arkansas 3

1996 Florida 45, Alabama 30

1997 Tennessee 30, Auburn 29

1998 Tennessee 24, Mississippi State 14

1999 Alabama 34, Florida 7

2000 Florida 28, Auburn 6

2001 LSU 31, Tennessee 20

2002 Georgia 30, Arkansas 3

2003 LSU 34, Georgia 13

2004 Auburn 38, Tennessee 28

2005 Georgia 34, LSU 14

2006 Florida 38, Arkansas 28

2007 LSU 21, Tennessee 14

2008 Florida 31, Alabama 20

2009 Florida 32, Alabama 13

2010 Auburn 56, South Carolina 17

2011 LSU 42, Georgia 10

2012 Alabama 32, Georgia 28

2013 Auburn 59, Missouri 42

2014 Alabama 42, Missouri 13

2015 Alabama 29, Florida 15

2016 Alabama 54, Florida 16

2017 Georgia 28, Auburn 7

2018 Alabama 35, Georgia 28

2019 LSU 37, Georgia 10

2020 Alabama 52, Florida 46

2021 Alabama 41, Georgia 24

SEC championships by school

Alabama, 29

Georgia, 13

Tennessee, 13

LSU, 12

Florida, 8 (1 vacated)

Auburn, 8

Ole Miss, 6

Kentucky, 1

Mississippi State, 1

Arkansas, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt have not won an SEC football championship.

Arkansas has won four divisional titles, Missouri has won two, and South Carolina one. Texas A&M and Vanderbilt have not won a division championship.

SEC champions before 1992

1933: Alabama

1934: Alabama, Tulane

1935: LSU

1936: LSU

1937: Alabama

1938: Tennessee

1939: Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Tulane

1940: Tennessee

1941: Mississippi State

1942: Georgia

1943: Georgia Tech

1944: Georgia Tech

1945: Alabama

1946: Georgia, Tennessee

1947: Ole Miss

1948: Georgia

1949: Tulane

1950: Kentucky

1951: Georgia Tech, Tennessee

1952: Georgia Tech

1953: Alabama

1954: Ole Miss

1955: Ole Miss

1956: Tennessee

1957: Auburn

1958: LSU

1959: Georgia

1960: Ole Miss

1961: Alabama, LSU

1962: Ole Miss

1963: Ole Miss

1964: Alabama

1965: Alabama

1966: Alabama, Georgia

1967: Tennessee

1968: Georgia

1969: Tennessee

1970: LSU

1971: Alabama

1972: Alabama

1973: Alabama

1974: Alabama

1975: Alabama

1976: Georgia, Kentucky

1977: Alabama

1978: Alabama

1979: Alabama

1980: Georgia

1981: Alabama, Georgia

1982: Georgia

1983: Auburn

1984: Florida (vacated)

1985: Tennessee

1986: LSU

1987: Auburn

1988: Auburn, LSU

1989: Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee

1990: Tennessee

1991: Florida

