Man City Apologize After Aston Villa Keeper Robin Olsen Is "Assaulted" During Pitch Invasion

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was furious after his side's 3-2 defeat to Manchester City but it had nothing to do with the match.

Gerrard was proud of his team's performance, after they came close denying City the Premier League title on the final day of the season.

City scored three goals in the final 15 minutes to turn the game around, sparking wild celebrations at the Etihad, including a mass pitch invasion.

An angry Gerrard revealed in his post-match press conference that Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was "attacked" during this pitch invasion.

Gerrard made the allegation when he was asked for his opinion on so many fans being able to get on the field.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen pictured during his side's 3-2 defeat at Manchester City on the final day of the 2021/22 EPL season IMAGO/PA Images/Martin Rickett

He added: "We're going to see how he is now, but I think you should ask Pep [Guardiola] and Man City those questions."

City released a statement in response on their official club website.

It read: "Manchester City would like to sincerely apologize to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today's match when fans entered the pitch.

"The Club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban."

This came at the end of a week that had witnessed multiple worrying incidents during pitch invasions.

On Tuesday night, 30-year-old Nottingham Forest season-ticket holder Robert Biggs head-butted Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp in an unprovoked attack.

Biggs was subsequently handed a 24-week prison sentence.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was then filmed kicking a pitch invader at Goodison Park on Thursday, after thousands of Everton fans had rushed the field to celebrate their team avoiding relegation.