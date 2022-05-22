Skip to main content

Man City Apologize After Aston Villa Keeper Robin Olsen Is "Assaulted" During Pitch Invasion

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was furious after his side's 3-2 defeat to Manchester City but it had nothing to do with the match.

Gerrard was proud of his team's performance, after they came close denying City the Premier League title on the final day of the season.

City scored three goals in the final 15 minutes to turn the game around, sparking wild celebrations at the Etihad, including a mass pitch invasion.

An angry Gerrard revealed in his post-match press conference that Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was "attacked" during this pitch invasion.

Gerrard made the allegation when he was asked for his opinion on so many fans being able to get on the field.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen pictured during his side's 3-2 defeat at Manchester City on the final day of the 2021/22 EPL season

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen pictured during his side's 3-2 defeat at Manchester City on the final day of the 2021/22 EPL season

He added: "We're going to see how he is now, but I think you should ask Pep [Guardiola] and Man City those questions."

City released a statement in response on their official club website.

It read: "Manchester City would like to sincerely apologize to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today's match when fans entered the pitch.

"The Club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban."

This came at the end of a week that had witnessed multiple worrying incidents during pitch invasions.

On Tuesday night, 30-year-old Nottingham Forest season-ticket holder Robert Biggs head-butted Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp in an unprovoked attack.

Biggs was subsequently handed a 24-week prison sentence.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was then filmed kicking a pitch invader at Goodison Park on Thursday, after thousands of Everton fans had rushed the field to celebrate their team avoiding relegation.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen pictured during his side's 3-2 defeat at Manchester City on the final day of the 2021/22 EPL season
News

Man City Apologize After Aston Villa Keeper Robin Olsen Is "Assaulted" During Pitch Invasion

By Robert Summerscales4 minutes ago
Ilkay Gundogan pictured celebrating after scoring a goal in Manchester City's 3-2 win over Aston Villa on the final day of the 2021/22 season
Watch

Highlights: Man City 3-2 Aston Villa - Watch Final Day Goals That Won The EPL Title

By Robert Summerscales37 minutes ago
Manchester City fans pictured celebrating during their side's 3-2 win over Aston Villa in May 2022 which sealed the Premier League title on the final day of the season
News

Manchester City Become 2nd Most Successful Club In EPL History After Overtaking Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Manchester City's players pictured celebrating with the Premier League trophy at the end of the 2017/18 season - when they won a record-breaking 100 points
News

Manchester City Record Sixth Highest Premier League Points Total Ever

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Son Heung-min pictured holding the Golden Boot trophy after ending the 2021/22 season as the joint top scorer in the Premier League
News

Son Heung-Min Shares Premier League Golden Boot With Mo Salah Despite No Penalty Goals

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
A general view from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of a Champions League game against Bayern Munich in 2019
News

Tottenham Finish Above Arsenal For 6th Straight Season To Take 26th Champions League Spot

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard pictured (left) shaking hands with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola ahead of their final match in the 2021/22 Premier League season
Watch

Watch Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Celebrate After Aston Villa Take Lead At Man City

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Erik ten Hag pictured (center) in the crowd at Manchester United's final game of the 2021/22 season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park
News

Erik Ten Hag Watches Manchester United Live Against Crystal Palace

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating a goal against Metz on the final day of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season
News

Kylian Mbappe Wins Fourth Ligue 1 Golden Boot After Scoring Hat-Trick On Final Day

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago