Chelsea Fans Throw Bottles At Police Amid "Roman Abramovich" Chants In Lille

A group of Chelsea fans were involved in ugly scenes in Lille ahead of Wednesday's Champions League last 16 second leg.

Videos of clashes between Chelsea followers and French law enforcement went viral on social media.

Footage showed bottles being thrown by Chelsea fans at local police.

The police, who were wearing full riot gear, used their batons and tear gas.

Footage obtained by the Daily Mail also showed a large group of fans chanting Roman Abramovich's name while bottles were thrown.

Multiple videos of Chelsea fans picking up litter were later shared online.

Wednesday's game against Lille could be the last Champions League away match Chelsea fans are allowed to attend this season.

The club is currently operating under a special license granted by the UK government.

The license was issued after the government sanctioned Chelsea owner Abramovich for his alleged links to Vladimir Putin, who ordered the Russian army to invade Ukraine last month.

One of the conditions of Chelsea's current license is that the club cannot sell any tickets or merchandize.

Another is that the club cannot spend over £20,000 on travel to away games.

Chelsea had already paid for flights to Lille before their restrictions were put in place.

But their plans for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at Middlesbrough look set to be affected.

Chelsea fans clash with Police in Lille

Chelsea fans clashed with French police ahead of Wednesday's game with Lille

Under normal circumstances, Chelsea would fly when playing in the north-east of England.

But chartering a plane would take them beyond their £20,000 spending cap, so it is expected that they will go to and from Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium by coach.

Such a bus journey will likely take around five hours each way.

Chelsea fans clash with Police in Lille
