You can find my quarterback rankings, projections and full cheat sheet below, but first, I want to talk about some of my thoughts on the position and some recent updates to those rankings.

Over the past six weeks, I haven’t made many changes in quarterback outlooks as I wait to see positive reports from receivers in training camp while also waiting for confirmation on who will start for some NFL teams.

Last week I bumped up Joe Burrow to show his potential ceiling. He has a young developing receiving corps that points to a league-high in passing yards and touchdowns.

Heading into next week, Jared Goff has been under projected in my rankings, and I must raise him to at least QB2 status. D’Andre Swift is an elite pass-catching back, and the combination of Amon-Ra St. Brown and T.J. Hockenson sets a high floor. In addition, there have been positive reports about the play of DJ Chark.

The ranking of Jameis Winston has yet to move due to his missed time in August with a foot issue. Michael Thomas started gaining momentum in drafts, which should be reflected in drafts, but he landed on the injury report this week with a minor hamstring issue.

Aaron Rodgers sits 12th in the early quarterback projections, but his receiving corps has a wide range of outcomes. The success of Romeo Doubs in the preseason has created a buzz, but it is a short sample size while playing with a backup quarterback. Green Bay will surely give their veteran receivers a chance early in the season, but Rodgers can’t rank higher at the quarterback position without his young wideouts developing into starting players.

QUARTERBACKS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

CHEAT SHEET

More about my rankings and projections



I walk through the NFL player pool each season to get a feel for each team's offensive structure. The goal is to get a baseline of a player's outlook using previous seasons to highlight rushing and passing splits. Any changes in coaching staff or personnel invite different opportunities for some players. I want to highlight each player's ceiling while also being careful not to influence unless I see something in a scouting report or potential change in a player's opportunity. At the same time, I must stay in tune with the player news and coach-speak in training camp.



After finishing the player projections, I backup my results by showing how I came to my conclusion in each team's offensive profile. Over the summer, these stats are fluid. Even though my fantasy points results come out as rankings, a viewer needs to understand the back story of each player. They also need to see how close some groups of players rank. The difference between 10 or so players may be as little as 10 fantasy points. By knowing the player pool, each person should have their opinion to make draft day decisions.



I never want to make projections to match previous results or current ADPs. That wouldn't be fair. After having a feel for the player pool, I need to compare my views with other drafters to find potential drafting opportunities. Each draft site has different scoring systems and ranking in the draft room. To become a better drafter, getting in tune with the draft flow is essential to improve your chances of winning.

