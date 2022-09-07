Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.

Week 1 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Fabs Top 10

1. Josh Allen at Rams (TNF)

2. Justin Herbert vs. Raiders

3. Lamar Jackson at Jets

4. Jalen Hurts at Lions

5. Patrick Mahomes at Cardinals

6. Kyler Murray vs. Chiefs

7. Tom Brady at Cowboys

8. Russell Wilson at Seahawks (MNF)

9. Trey Lance at Bears

10. Aaron Rodgers at Vikings

Start of the Week

Trey Lance at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): I’m a huge fan of Lance this season, so why not make him the first “QB Start of the Week” for 2022? The Bears defense will no doubt need time to gel under new head coach and defensive mind Matt Eberflus, and I think this unit will struggle against the versatile Lance in the opener. A dual threat, Lance will find success on the ground and through the air this week.

Start ‘Em

Russell Wilson at Broncos (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Wilson is going to be one of the more popular starts among quarterbacks this weekend, as the revenge game narrative against his old team, the Seahawks, jumps to the forefront. Seattle projects to be one of the weaker teams in the league, and Wilson will be motivated to carve up his old squad in front of a national audience. Let’s watch Russ cook!

Aaron Rodgers at Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Rodgers won’t have superstar Davante Adams and there are questions about his wide receivers, but I still see him as a low-end No. 1 quarterback this week. That’s due to a positive matchup against a Vikings team that he has crushed in recent seasons. In his last two games played in Minnesota, Rodgers has thrown for a combined 749 yards and four touchdowns.

Kirk Cousins vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Packers should have a solid defense but Cousins has a history of success against them in Minnesota. He has scored a combined 47 fantasy points in his last two home games against the Men of Cheese, and he’s posted 21-plus points in three of his last four when facing this NFC North rival at home. He should be started in superflex leagues, at least.

Jameis Winston at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Winston might be tough to trust in most leagues, but I do like him in two-quarterback and superflex formats based on a matchup in Atlanta. While the Falcons do have good cornerbacks, the team has a questionable pass rush and allowed nearly 20 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks last season. Don’t be surprised if Winston posts a nice stat line.

More Starts

Dak Prescott vs. Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Matt Ryan at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Trevor Lawrence at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

Trey Lance at Bears ($6,000)

Trevor Lawrence at Commanders ($5,600)

Matt Ryan at Texans ($5,500)

Week 1 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Justin Fields vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): I think Fields will pop in some weeks this season, but not against Nick Bosa and the 49ers’ big pass rush. He’ll also have to contend with Fred Warner roaming the middle of the field, which will make it tough for the second-year quarterback to find success. He could post a decent line if he can rush for a touchdown, but Fields’s passing totals will be mediocre at best.

Sit ‘Em

Derek Carr at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Admittedly, I am on the fence with Carr this week, so consider this a warning. While SI Sportsbook has this being a shootout at 52.5 and he’ll have Davante Adams, Carr has been bad against the Bolts in his career. In fact, he’s failed to score more than 15.3 points in all but one of his last eight games against them. He’s much better used a superflex option.

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tagovailoa has a lot to prove this season, but this weekend’s matchup against the Patriots is anything but favorable. Their defense can be tough on quarterbacks, allowing the second-fewest points to the position a season ago. I know the Dolphins offense will be much better with the likes of Tyreek Hill in the mix, but I’d still be wary of Tagovailoa as a No. 1 starter.

Carson Wentz vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Wentz very well might make a big difference in the Commanders offense, but I’d beware of him this week. That’s due in large part to a matchup against his nemesis, the Jaguars, who might be one of the reasons he’s not still in Indianapolis. In his two games against them last year, Wentz threw for an average of 182.5 yards and scored a combined 18.2 points.

Ryan Tannehill vs. Giants (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Tannehill had a mediocre year in 2021, and the return of Derrick Henry coupled with a questionable corps of wide receivers makes him a risk this week. He also faces a Giants defense that actually allowed the third-fewest fantasy points a game to quarterbacks (15 PPG) last year. So unless you’re in a superflex or two-quarterback league, I’d sit Tannehill down.

More Sits

Matthew Stafford vs. Bills (Thur., 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Daniel Jones at Titans (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Mac Jones at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Joe Burrow vs. Steelers ($6,400)

Derek Carr at Chargers ($5,900)

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Patriots ($5,700)

