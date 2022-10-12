Fantasy Football Week 6 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings
Welcome to this week's quarterback rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable QBs from this Week 6 list.
P.J. Walker, Carolina Panthers
Five weeks into 2022, the Panthers have already lost three quarterbacks, giving Walker the start against the Los Angeles Rams. Over the 10 games of action in his career, he has a weakness in his completion rate (57.0), with only two touchdowns and eight interceptions. As a result, he offers no fantasy value, leading to all offensive players on Carolina being downgraded.
Teddy Bridgewater, Miami Dolphins
Playing a Miami quarterback in the fantasy market has been a disaster over the past two games, with Tua Tagovailoa and Bridgewater suffering concussions. The new rule changes regarding concussions led to Bridgewater getting a quick hook last week. I expect him to suit up this week against the Minnesota Vikings.
October 12, 2022
