Welcome to this week's running back rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable RBs from this Week 6 list.

Arizona Cardinals Backfield

James Conner (ribs) and Darrell Williams (knee) left last week’s game with injuries, clearing the way for Eno Benjamin to secure the bulk of the Cardinals’ touches. Heading into Week 6, he should be their almost uncontested leading running back if Conner

isn’t cleared to play, with Keaontay Ingram expected to see his first action of the year. Arizona has an excellent matchup this week in Seattle (4.7 yards per carry and 1.5 touchdowns per game to rushers).

Indianapolis Colts Backfield

As of Tuesday, there isn’t a clear update on the status of Jonathan Taylor or Nyheim Hines. Last week, Indy expressed that Taylor had a chance to play against Jacksonville. The extent of Hines’s concussion looked like a multiple-week issue, but I still listed him as the Colts’ RB2. If he can’t play, his role should shift to Deon Jackson and possibly Phillip Lindsay.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

A hamstring injury to Damien Harris gives Stevenson a top-tier running back opportunity over the next couple of weeks. He has no real competition for playing time, thus his high ranking in Week 6.

Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks

After breaking a late-game 69-yard touchdown and a season-ending injury to Rashaad Penny, Walker looks primed to get a heavy workload for Seattle going forward. However, his college resume doesn’t project high in receptions, giving Deejay Dallas a chance to pick up the passing down chances.

Washington Commanders Backfield

Last week, the Commanders struggled to run the ball on all fronts. Due to game score, they gave J.D. McKissic the most snaps (41). Antonio Gibson (20) edged out Brian Robinson (18) in playing time, suggesting Washington will use a hot hand rotation over the next few weeks until one player seizes the lead role. The Chicago Bears allow 4.7 yards per rush, giving this week’s lead runner a chance to have a productive day.

Updated: October 12, 2022

WEEK 6 RUNNING BACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

