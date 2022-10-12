Fantasy Football Week 6 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
Welcome to this week's wide receiver rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable WRs from this Week 6 list.
Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore hopes to have Bateman back this week after sitting out Week 5 with a foot issue. I listed him as playing and starting in the first edition of the Ravens' projections.
Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills
The Bills decided to leave McKenzie off the active roster in Week 5 despite a couple of limited practices. He remains in concussion protocol, but I expect him to play against the Kansas City Chiefs this week.
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
After trending up over his previous three games (6/71/1, 5/93, and 7/124/1), Higgins gave fantasy teams a big fat zero in Week 5 due to an early exit with an ankle issue. Cincinnati lists him as day-to-day, making him a risky play again this week. I have him playing, but not with confidence.
Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
If Allen can’t play this week, the Chargers will likely hold him out until Week 9 due to having a bye in Week 8. I don’t expect him to play against the Denver Broncos.
Nelson Agholor, New England Patriots
A hamstring injury knocked Agholor out of last week’s game, giving Kendrick Bourne a bump in playing time. New England didn’t need to pass in the second half to win, so the ranking of their wideouts heading into Week 6 looks cloudy. I listed Agholor as out in the first run of the projections.
undefined, New Orleans Saints
The early reports about Thomas have him returning from his toe injury. I gave him starting stats, which will be in flux if Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry can’t play. I have all injured Saints’ receivers playing on Sunday.
DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE
WEEK 6 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS
Updated: October 12, 2022
WEEK 6 WIDE RECEIVER PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS
TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS
