Fantasy Football Week 6 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
Welcome to this week's tight end rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable TEs from this Week 6 list.
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Last week, the Falcons suggested that Pitts has a short-term hamstring issue. Therefore, I graded him as starting this week until there is better information about his status vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills
With Buffalo having a bye in Week 7, they won’t push Knox (foot) to play vs. the Chiefs. I have him listed as out until a better update on his ability to play.
Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys lost Schultz after 18 snaps due to him reinjuring his knee. I don’t expect him to play this week.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
A concussion caught Freiermuth last week. For now, I have him playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Updated: October 12, 2022
WEEK 6 TIGHT END PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS
TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS
