Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: Team Defenses

Patriots defense has a plus matchup Monday night vs. Bears.

We're about a third of the way through the season. That leads us to the Week 7 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles stand alone with a 6-0 record and they'll keep that record as they're on a bye! Three teams are just behind them at 5-1: the Bills, Vikings and Giants. You probably wouldn't have guessed Minnesota or New York would be at the top at this stage of the season. The Carolina Panthers possess the league's worst record at 1-5. Only 10 teams have a winning record, leaving 22 teams sitting at .500 or worse.

There are a few contests with high-scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 7's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, a West Coast matchup between the Seahawks and Chargers (O/U 51.5). The next two highest total games are the Lions and Cowboys (O/U 48.5) and Chiefs versus 49ers (O/U 48.5).

The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Jets vs. Broncos (O/U 38.5), Bears vs. Patriots (O/U 39.5) and Bucs vs. Panthers (O/U 40.5). I don't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games.

Week 7 team defense rankings (PPR):

  1. Buccaneers
  2. Patriots
  3. Cowboys
  4. Dolphins
  5. Packers
  6. Bengals
  7. Ravens
  8. Broncos
  9. Cardinals
  10. Titans
  11. Jaguars
  12. Chiefs
  13. Giants
  14. Raiders
  15. Chargers
  16. Jets
  17. Saints
  18. Colts
  19. Falcons
  20. Steelers
  21. 49ers
  22. Browns
  23. Bears
  24. Texans
  25. Lions
  26. Seahawks
  27. Commanders
  28. Panthers
