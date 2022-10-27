Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends
You’ve arrived at the Week 8 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles remain atop the mountain with an undefeated 6-0 record and it certainly helped their cause they were on a Week 7 bye. Three one-loss teams are on their heels: the Bills, Vikings and Giants. On the flipside, the exciting-to-watch Detroit Lions hold the league’s worst record at 1-5.
Allow me to offer a few contests with high-scoring potential that I’m watching this week because they should bring about lots of fantasy points. Let’s begin with Week 8's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, a matchup between the Dolphins and Lions (O/U 51). The next two games with the highest point totals are the Raiders vs. Saints (O/U 49.5) and Cardinals vs. Vikings (O/U 49).
The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Broncos vs. Jaguars (O/U 39.5), Commanders vs. Colts (O/U 39.5) and Titans vs. Texans (O/U 40.5). Due to the low point totals, I don’t expect a lot of fantasy production in these games.
NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings.
Week 8 tight end rankings (PPR)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (at TB)
- George Kittle, SF (at LAR)
- Zach Ertz, ARI (vs. MIN)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. SF)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. MIA)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. PIT)
- Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at PHI)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. CHI)
- Irv Smith Jr., MIN (vs. ARI)
- Robert Tonyan, GB (at BUF)
- Hayden Hurst, CIN (at CLE)
- Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. CAR)
- Evan Engram, JAC (vs. DEN)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. GB)
- Greg Dulcich, DEN (at JAC)
- Harrison Bryant, CLE (vs. CIN)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (at DET)
- Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. LV)
- Cade Otton, TB (vs. BAL)
- Noah Fant, SEA (vs. NYG)
- Hunter Henry, NE (at NYJ)
- Taysom Hill, NO (at LV)
- Will Dissly, SEA (vs. NYG)
- Foster Moreau, LV (at NO)
- Jordan Akins, HOU (vs. TEN)
- Tyler Conklin, NYJ (vs. NE)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (at DAL)
- Jonnu Smith, NE (at NYJ)
- Tommy Tremble, CAR (at ATL)
- Austin Hooper, TEN (at HOU)
- Ian Thomas, CAR (at ATL)
- Isaiah Likely, BAL (at TB)
