You’ve arrived at the Week 8 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles remain atop the mountain with an undefeated 6-0 record and it certainly helped their cause they were on a Week 7 bye. Three one-loss teams are on their heels: the Bills, Vikings and Giants. On the flipside, the exciting-to-watch Detroit Lions hold the league’s worst record at 1-5.



Allow me to offer a few contests with high-scoring potential that I’m watching this week because they should bring about lots of fantasy points. Let’s begin with Week 8's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, a matchup between the Dolphins and Lions (O/U 51). The next two games with the highest point totals are the Raiders vs. Saints (O/U 49.5) and Cardinals vs. Vikings (O/U 49).



The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Broncos vs. Jaguars (O/U 39.5), Commanders vs. Colts (O/U 39.5) and Titans vs. Texans (O/U 40.5). Due to the low point totals, I don’t expect a lot of fantasy production in these games.



Week 8 tight end rankings (PPR)

Mark Andrews, BAL (at TB) George Kittle, SF (at LAR) Zach Ertz, ARI (vs. MIN) Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. SF) T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. MIA) Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. PIT) Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at PHI) Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. CHI) Irv Smith Jr., MIN (vs. ARI) Robert Tonyan, GB (at BUF) Hayden Hurst, CIN (at CLE) Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. CAR) Evan Engram, JAC (vs. DEN) Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. GB) Greg Dulcich, DEN (at JAC) Harrison Bryant, CLE (vs. CIN) Mike Gesicki, MIA (at DET) Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. LV) Cade Otton, TB (vs. BAL) Noah Fant, SEA (vs. NYG) Hunter Henry, NE (at NYJ) Taysom Hill, NO (at LV) Will Dissly, SEA (vs. NYG) Foster Moreau, LV (at NO) Jordan Akins, HOU (vs. TEN) Tyler Conklin, NYJ (vs. NE) Cole Kmet, CHI (at DAL) Jonnu Smith, NE (at NYJ) Tommy Tremble, CAR (at ATL) Austin Hooper, TEN (at HOU) Ian Thomas, CAR (at ATL) Isaiah Likely, BAL (at TB)

