Fantasy managers who have thrived the last two weeks thanks to big games from Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase were stunned to learn this week that the second-year pro will miss 4-6 weeks with a hip injury. Some injury news is bigger than others, but all injury news is vital when it comes time to set your fantasy lineups. Even defensive injuries can affect the landscape if you’ve got offensive players who are facing those injury-hit defenses.

Here’s a closer look at who’s in and who’s out for Week 8.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Kliff Kingsbury has already ruled running back James Conner out with a ribs injury, signaling the former Steelers ball-carrier would miss his third consecutive game. It’s Eno Benjamin time once again, as he’s impressed on most of his opportunities allotted to him thus far. LB Dennis Gardeck, C Rodney Hudson and G Max Garcia were ruled out as well on Friday. — Donnie Druin

BALTIMORE RAVENS​​

The Ravens beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday night. Defensive end Calais Campbell was the only Baltimore player that was ruled out for the game. However, tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) and running back Gus Edwards (leg) left the game with injuries. — Todd Karpovich

CLEVELAND BROWNS

The Browns host the Bengals on Monday night, but as of Friday, corner Denzel Ward and tight end Pharaoh Brown remain in concussion protocol, unlikely to play. Tight end David Njoku is calling himself day to day while the team is calling him week to week. With the bye next week, he’s unlikely to play. Guard Wyatt Teller was not at practice Friday and has yet to practice since sustaining a calf injury so he’s likely out another week. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is dealing with a knee injury and was out of Friday’s practice which puts his status questionable at best, but he is trending towards being out this week as well. — Pete Smith

GREEN BAY PACKERS

The Packers are going to have to score a bunch of points to upset the Bills. How will they do it with Allen Lazard (shoulder) inactive and Randall Cobb (ankle) on injured reserve? Those are the two players that quarterback Aaron Rodgers trusts. To get the upset, it’s going to take big games from Sammy Watkins in his return to Buffalo and rookie Christian Watson in his return to the lineup. Watkins on Friday said an upset win would propel the Packers into the second half of the season. — Bill Huber

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

After weeks of having several starters listed as questionable, the Jaguars are relatively healthy heading into their London matchup against the Broncos. Starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin was placed on injured reserve this week with a back injury, but receiver/returner Jamal Agnew was able to at least be a limited participant in this week’s practices. Agnew doesn’t carve out a large role of the offense when he does play, but if he is unable to play Sunday then that likely means the offense’s designed screens and trick plays will have Travis Etienne at the center of them . — John Shipley

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

The Las Vegas Raiders entered this contest the healthiest they have been all season. They rank third in offense in the NFL and now have the full complement of players available. Only two significant injuries could impact the game, and those are two defensive backups in DE Tashawn Bower and LB Divine Deablo. While the Raiders have been riding high on the legs of Josh Jacobs, they expect the Saints to stack the box. If you are a fantasy player, make sure you are playing Derek Carr and Davante Adams if you have them, and always play Daniel Carlson and Josh Jacobs. — Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) will be out indefinitely after an accidental poke in the face during the Giants’ Week 7 win over the Jaguars left the rookie with a broken orbital bone and septum that will need surgery. For the Giants, the challenge will be replacing what Bellinger brought to the offense. Bellinger, who has been a solid run blocker, has accounted for 12.6% of the Giants’ receptions this year and 12.4%of the receiving yards, his 94.1 reception percentage being second among tight ends (34 total) with at least 15 catches this season, and his 143.1 reception rating being third among that same group. The Giants have Christ Myarick and Tanner Hudson on their 53-man roster and Lawrence Cager and Andre Miller on the practice squad, and are expected to look toward that group to help fill the void Bellinger has left behind. — Patricia Traina



PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

The Eagles have emerged from their bye fully healthy, with nobody having any injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. DE Brandon Graham had a hamstring injury that limited him in practice during the week, but he said he was held out for precautionary reasons in order to be sure he would make it to the game healthy. QB Jalen Hurts was limited in Friday’s practice for personal reasons. RT Lane Johnson (concussion), RG Isaac Seumalo (ankle), and special teamer Josh Jobe (shoulder) were all full participants on Friday. — Ed Kracz

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

The Steelers’ biggest injury comes as a late-week addition. Kicker Chris Boswell is listed as questionable after aggravating a groin injury from a week ago. He did not practice on Friday and the team is now looking for a replacement for Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Losing a kicker is tough, but the NFL’s second-highest paid kicker and a rock for Pittsburgh is even tougher. Other than Boswell, Larry Ogunjobi (knee) and Levi Wallace (shoulder) are both out in Philly. The Steelers did get Ahkello Witherspoon back for the first time since his hamstring injury in Week 3, which will lessen the blow of losing Wallace. Ogunjobi has been a force on the defensive line, though, and is going to be difficult to replace with names like Isaiahh Loudermilk.

There’s some expectation T.J. Watt could be activated for the game. Nothing confirmed yet, but certainly a major upgrade to the defense, even if he only played 15-20 snaps. — Noah Strackbein

