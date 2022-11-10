We're getting down to the nitty gritty! With about a month left before your league's fantasy football postseason, here are my Week 10 PPR rankings. Another week down, another Eagles win. They stand alone at 8-0 and after a Week 9 loss by Buffalo, Minnesota is the lone one-loss team. And we have a new team holding down the fort at the bottom of the standings after the Lions beat the Packers. The Texans are now the franchise with the worst won-loss record at 1-6-1.

Be sure to watch these games with high-scoring potential as they have the highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is the Jaguars vs. Chiefs (O/U 50.5). The next two highest games are tied at O/U 48.5: Lions vs. Bears and Browns vs. Dolphins.

The matchup with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Broncos vs. Titans (O/U 36.5). And there are three games with the next lowest total: Texans vs. Giants (O/U 40.5), Saints vs. Steelers (O/U 40.5) and Cardinals vs. Rams (O/U 40.5). You shouldn't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games given their low expected point totals.

My Week 10 quarterback rankings:

Josh Allen, BUF (vs. MIN) Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. JAC) Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. WAS) Justin Fields, CHI (vs. DET) Kyler Murray, ARI (at LAR) Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. CLE) Dak Prescott, DAL (at GB) Geno Smith, SEA (at TB) Tom Brady, TB (vs. SEA) Justin Herbert, LAC (at SF) Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (vs. LAC) Trevor Lawrence, JAC (at KC) Russell Wilson, DEN (at TEN) Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. HOU) Kirk Cousins, MIN (at BUF) Derek Carr, LV (vs. IND) Marcus Mariota, ATL (at CAR) Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. ARI) Jared Goff, DET (at CHI) Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. DAL) Andy Dalton, NO (at PIT) Taylor Heinicke, WAS (at PHI) Jacoby Brissett, CLE (at MIA) Sam Ehlinger, IND (at LV) P.J. Walker, CAR (vs. ATL) Kenny Pickett, PIT (vs. NO) Davis Mills, HOU (at NYG) Malik Willis, TEN (vs. DEN)

