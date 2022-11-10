Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks
We're getting down to the nitty gritty! With about a month left before your league's fantasy football postseason, here are my Week 10 PPR rankings. Another week down, another Eagles win. They stand alone at 8-0 and after a Week 9 loss by Buffalo, Minnesota is the lone one-loss team. And we have a new team holding down the fort at the bottom of the standings after the Lions beat the Packers. The Texans are now the franchise with the worst won-loss record at 1-6-1.
Be sure to watch these games with high-scoring potential as they have the highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is the Jaguars vs. Chiefs (O/U 50.5). The next two highest games are tied at O/U 48.5: Lions vs. Bears and Browns vs. Dolphins.
The matchup with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Broncos vs. Titans (O/U 36.5). And there are three games with the next lowest total: Texans vs. Giants (O/U 40.5), Saints vs. Steelers (O/U 40.5) and Cardinals vs. Rams (O/U 40.5). You shouldn't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games given their low expected point totals.
My Week 10 quarterback rankings:
- Josh Allen, BUF (vs. MIN)
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. JAC)
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. WAS)
- Justin Fields, CHI (vs. DET)
- Kyler Murray, ARI (at LAR)
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. CLE)
- Dak Prescott, DAL (at GB)
- Geno Smith, SEA (at TB)
- Tom Brady, TB (vs. SEA)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (at SF)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (vs. LAC)
- Trevor Lawrence, JAC (at KC)
- Russell Wilson, DEN (at TEN)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. HOU)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (at BUF)
- Derek Carr, LV (vs. IND)
- Marcus Mariota, ATL (at CAR)
- Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Jared Goff, DET (at CHI)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. DAL)
- Andy Dalton, NO (at PIT)
- Taylor Heinicke, WAS (at PHI)
- Jacoby Brissett, CLE (at MIA)
- Sam Ehlinger, IND (at LV)
- P.J. Walker, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Kenny Pickett, PIT (vs. NO)
- Davis Mills, HOU (at NYG)
- Malik Willis, TEN (vs. DEN)
