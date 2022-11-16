Over the past two weeks, the running back position hasn’t had a significant injury. Aaron Jones appeared to be a lost option in Week 10, but he made it on the field, crushing the hopes of AJ Dillon fans. Anyone riding Tony Pollard and Kenyan Drake over the past couple of games would like to see Gus Edwards and Ezekiel Elliott on the sidelines on Sunday.

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens expect Edwards to play this week vs. the Panthers. He should regain a split role with Kenyan Drake while being the favorite to receive goal-line carries.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

I upgraded Elliott to RB2 status in Week 11, but I’m not confident he is healthy enough to play on Sunday. His projection should be in flux for the rest of the week unless he turns in multiple full practices.

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

A knee injury for Harris suggests fewer snaps against the Bengals, giving Jaylen Warren his best chance to shine in his young NFL career. However, it sounds like Harris will play on Sunday.

Updated: November 16, 2022

WEEK 11 WIDE RUNNING BACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

