The Chiefs’ wide receiver corps appeared to be trending with Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster in the starting lineup last week. Patrick Mahomes big more with less early in the season, but his overall receiving options should be more productive over the final eight weeks. Fantasy teams will have a challenging time replacing Cooper Kupp, who may miss the remainder of the season.



Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

Jeudy left last week’s game after one snap, putting a significant dent in Russell Wilson’s passing stats. However, the Broncos believe his injury is minor, giving him a chance to play vs. the Raiders.



JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs

After leaving last week's game with a concussion, he is trending toward a quick return this week. I listed him as starting this week until I see a negative report on his status.



Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers hope to have Williams back this week after sitting out two games after a bye with his ankle issue. Williams should be good to go on Sunday if he holds up in practice.



Updated: November 16, 2022

WEEK 11 WIDE RECEIVER PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

