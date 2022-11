Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!

The Eagles are the cream of the crop with their 9-1 record, followed by the Chiefs and Vikings at 8-2. The Texans continue to sprint to the bottom, riding a five-game losing streak and sporting a 1-8-1 record.

I'm targeting these games with high-scoring potential, as they have the highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is Bills-Lions (O/U 54.5). The next two highest point total games are both at O/U 47.5: Chargers-Cardinals and Raiders-Seahawks.

The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Broncos-Panthers (O/U 35.5). The next two highest point total games are both at O/U 39.5: Bears-Jets and Steelers-Colts. These low point totals tell us to expect less fantasy production.



NFL Playoff Picture:

AFC Last Team In: Bengals (6-4, 2nd in AFC North)

AFC First Team Out: Jets (6-4, 4th in AFC East)

NFC Last Team In: Seahawks (6-4, 2nd in NFC West)

NFC First Team Out: Commanders (6-5, 4th in NFC East)

NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.

Week 12 kicker rankings

Tyler Bass, BUF (at DET) Harrison Butker, KC (vs. LAR) Brett Maher, DAL (vs. NYG) Evan McPherson, CIN (at TEN) Justin Tucker, BAL (at JAC) Ryan Succop, TB (at CLE) Daniel Carlson, LV (at SEA) Robbie Gould, SF (vs. NO) Nick Folk, NE (at MIN) Jason Myers, SEA (vs. LV) Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. HOU) Cameron Dicker, LAC (at ARI) Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. GB) Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. NE) Graham Gano, NYG (at DAL) Younghoe Koo, ATL (at WAS) Chase McLaughlin, IND (vs. PIT) Brandon McManus, DEN (at CAR) Joey Slye, WAS (vs. ATL) Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (vs. CHI) Cade York, CLE (vs. TB) Matthew Wright, PIT (at IND) Cairo Santos, CHI (at NYJ) Josh Lambo, TEN (vs. CIN) Mike Badgley, DET (vs. BUF) Matt Prater, ARI (vs. LAC) Eddy Piniero, CAR (vs. DEN) Riley Patterson, JAC (vs. BAL) Mason Crosby, GB (at PHI) Wil Lutz, NO (at SF) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at MIA) Matt Gay, LAR (at KC)

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

• Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | K / DST

• Week 12 Stat Projections: QB | RB | WR | TE

• Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 12

• NFL DFS Thanksgiving Day Picks

• Week 12 IDP Waiver Wire

• Fantasy Fallout: Another Bad Week for Running Backs

• Early Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

• NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs, Cowboys Make Claim for No. 1 Spot