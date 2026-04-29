Top 50 Fantasy Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings

The 2026 NFL draft was considered one of the weakest draft classes in recent years, but there were still plenty of talented players who could make an impact in fantasy football … you might just have to wait a year or two for some of them to become consistent, reliable starters.

One player who should make an immediate impact is Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love. Widely considered the best player in the draft class, he will come right in and be the top back in Arizona (even if he does lose some work to Tyler Allgeier and James Conner). WR Carnell Tate, RB Jadarian Price, WR Jordyn Tyson, WR KC Concepcion and WR Makai Lemon are among the other rookies who landed in spots to make an immediate fantasy impact to some degree.

The quarterback position, meanwhile, has just one player in the rookie-only rankings: the Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza, who has the potential to become a Year 1 starter. Even then, he’ll compete with veteran Kirk Cousins. Ty Simpson and Carson Beck, among others, will have to wait before they get meaningful NFL snaps.

As I said, this class was weak!

Here’s my look at the top 50 rookies for dynasty leagues following the 2026 NFL draft.

2026 Dynasty rookie-only rankings

Rk. Player Fant. Pos. Team Age 1 Jeremiyah Love RB1 ARI 20 2 Carnell Tate WR1 TEN 21 3 Jadarian Price RB2 SEA 22 4 Jordyn Tyson WR2 NO 21 5 Makai Lemon WR3 PHI 21 6 KC Concepcion WR4 CLE 21 7 Kenyon Sadiq TE1 NYJ 21 8 Omar Cooper Jr. WR5 NYJ 22 9 Denzel Boston WR6 CLE 22 10 Fernando Mendoza QB1 LV 22 11 Nicholas Singleton RB3 TEN 22 12 Eli Stowers TE2 PHI 23 13 De'Zhaun Stribling WR7 SF 21 14 Germie Bernard WR8 PIT 22 15 Kaytron Allen RB4 WAS 23 16 Jonah Coleman RB5 DEN 22 17 Chris Bell WR9 MIA 21 18 Antonio Williams WR10 WAS 21 19 Chris Brazzell II WR11 CAR 22 20 Malachi Fields WR12 NYG 23 21 Zachariah Branch WR13 ATL 22 22 Kaelon Black RB6 SF 24 23 Mike Washington Jr. RB7 LV 22 24 Ted Hurst WR14 TB 22 25 Skyler Bell WR15 BUF 23 26 Ja'Kobi Lane WR16 BAL 21 27 Ty Simpson QB2 LAR 23 28 Caleb Douglas WR17 MIA 23 29 Elijah Sarratt WR18 BAL 22 30 Adam Randall RB8 BAL 21 31 Emmett Johnson RB9 KC 22 32 Max Klare TE3 LAR 22 33 Marlin Klein TE4 HOU 23 34 Oscar Delp TE5 NO 22 35 Carson Beck QB3 ARI 23 36 Drew Allar QB4 PIT 22 37 Brenen Thompson WR19 LAC 22 38 Bryce Lance WR20 NO 23 39 Seth McGowan RB10 IND 24 40 Demond Claiborne RB11 MIN 22 41 Zavion Thomas WR21 CHI 22 42 Nate Boerkircher TE6 JAC 24 43 Kevon Coleman Jr. WR22 MIA 22 44 Reggie Virgil WR23 ARI 21 45 Colbie Young WR24 CIN 23 46 Justin Joly TE7 DEN 21 47 Eli Raridon TE8 NE 22 48 Will Kacmarek TE9 MIA 23 49 Sam Roush TE10 CHI 22 50 Eli Heidenreich RB12 PIT 22

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