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Top 50 Fantasy Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings

In the aftermath of the 2026 NFL draft, here are the newcomers who have the most value in keeper leagues.
Michael Fabiano|
Seahawks running back Jadarian Price will be a top-three fantasy pick in most dynasty, rookie-only drafts.
Seahawks running back Jadarian Price will be a top-three fantasy pick in most dynasty, rookie-only drafts. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images


Round 1 Rookie Winners and Losers | Round 2-3 Winners and Losers | Draft Grades
| Veteran Winners and Losers

The 2026 NFL draft was considered one of the weakest draft classes in recent years, but there were still plenty of talented players who could make an impact in fantasy football … you might just have to wait a year or two for some of them to become consistent, reliable starters. 

One player who should make an immediate impact is Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love. Widely considered the best player in the draft class, he will come right in and be the top back in Arizona (even if he does lose some work to Tyler Allgeier and James Conner). WR Carnell Tate, RB Jadarian Price, WR Jordyn Tyson, WR KC Concepcion and WR Makai Lemon are among the other rookies who landed in spots to make an immediate fantasy impact to some degree. 

The quarterback position, meanwhile, has just one player in the rookie-only rankings: the Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza, who has the potential to become a Year 1 starter. Even then, he’ll compete with veteran Kirk Cousins. Ty Simpson and Carson Beck, among others, will have to wait before they get meaningful NFL snaps. 

As I said, this class was weak!

Here’s my look at the top 50 rookies for dynasty leagues following the 2026 NFL draft.

2026 Dynasty rookie-only rankings

Rk.

Player

Fant. Pos.

Team

Age

1

Jeremiyah Love

RB1

ARI

20

2

Carnell Tate

WR1

TEN

21

3

Jadarian Price

RB2

SEA

22

4

Jordyn Tyson

WR2

NO

21

5

Makai Lemon

WR3

PHI

21

6

KC Concepcion

WR4

CLE

21

7

Kenyon Sadiq

TE1

NYJ

21

8

Omar Cooper Jr.

WR5

NYJ

22

9

Denzel Boston

WR6

CLE

22

10

Fernando Mendoza

QB1

LV

22

11

Nicholas Singleton

RB3

TEN

22

12

Eli Stowers

TE2

PHI

23

13

De'Zhaun Stribling

WR7

SF

21

14

Germie Bernard

WR8

PIT

22

15

Kaytron Allen

RB4

WAS

23

16

Jonah Coleman

RB5

DEN

22

17

Chris Bell

WR9

MIA

21

18

Antonio Williams

WR10

WAS

21

19

Chris Brazzell II

WR11

CAR

22

20

Malachi Fields

WR12

NYG

23

21

Zachariah Branch

WR13

ATL

22

22

Kaelon Black

RB6

SF

24

23

Mike Washington Jr.

RB7

LV

22

24

Ted Hurst

WR14

TB

22

25

Skyler Bell

WR15

BUF

23

26

Ja'Kobi Lane

WR16

BAL

21

27

Ty Simpson

QB2

LAR

23

28

Caleb Douglas

WR17

MIA

23

29

Elijah Sarratt

WR18

BAL

22

30

Adam Randall

RB8

BAL

21

31

Emmett Johnson

RB9

KC

22

32

Max Klare

TE3

LAR

22

33

Marlin Klein

TE4

HOU

23

34

Oscar Delp

TE5

NO

22

35

Carson Beck

QB3

ARI

23

36

Drew Allar

QB4

PIT

22

37

Brenen Thompson

WR19

LAC

22

38

Bryce Lance

WR20

NO

23

39

Seth McGowan

RB10

IND

24

40

Demond Claiborne

RB11

MIN

22

41

Zavion Thomas

WR21

CHI

22

42

Nate Boerkircher

TE6

JAC

24

43

Kevon Coleman Jr.

WR22

MIA

22

44

Reggie Virgil

WR23

ARI

21

45

Colbie Young

WR24

CIN

23

46

Justin Joly

TE7

DEN

21

47

Eli Raridon

TE8

NE

22

48

Will Kacmarek

TE9

MIA

23

49

Sam Roush

TE10

CHI

22

50

Eli Heidenreich

RB12

PIT

22

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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