Top 50 Fantasy Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings
Round 1 Rookie Winners and Losers | Round 2-3 Winners and Losers | Draft Grades
| Veteran Winners and Losers
The 2026 NFL draft was considered one of the weakest draft classes in recent years, but there were still plenty of talented players who could make an impact in fantasy football … you might just have to wait a year or two for some of them to become consistent, reliable starters.
One player who should make an immediate impact is Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love. Widely considered the best player in the draft class, he will come right in and be the top back in Arizona (even if he does lose some work to Tyler Allgeier and James Conner). WR Carnell Tate, RB Jadarian Price, WR Jordyn Tyson, WR KC Concepcion and WR Makai Lemon are among the other rookies who landed in spots to make an immediate fantasy impact to some degree.
The quarterback position, meanwhile, has just one player in the rookie-only rankings: the Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza, who has the potential to become a Year 1 starter. Even then, he’ll compete with veteran Kirk Cousins. Ty Simpson and Carson Beck, among others, will have to wait before they get meaningful NFL snaps.
As I said, this class was weak!
Here’s my look at the top 50 rookies for dynasty leagues following the 2026 NFL draft.
2026 Dynasty rookie-only rankings
Rk.
Player
Fant. Pos.
Team
Age
1
Jeremiyah Love
RB1
ARI
20
2
Carnell Tate
WR1
TEN
21
3
Jadarian Price
RB2
SEA
22
4
Jordyn Tyson
WR2
NO
21
5
Makai Lemon
WR3
PHI
21
6
KC Concepcion
WR4
CLE
21
7
Kenyon Sadiq
TE1
NYJ
21
8
Omar Cooper Jr.
WR5
NYJ
22
9
Denzel Boston
WR6
CLE
22
10
Fernando Mendoza
QB1
LV
22
11
Nicholas Singleton
RB3
TEN
22
12
Eli Stowers
TE2
PHI
23
13
De'Zhaun Stribling
WR7
SF
21
14
Germie Bernard
WR8
PIT
22
15
Kaytron Allen
RB4
WAS
23
16
Jonah Coleman
RB5
DEN
22
17
Chris Bell
WR9
MIA
21
18
Antonio Williams
WR10
WAS
21
19
Chris Brazzell II
WR11
CAR
22
20
Malachi Fields
WR12
NYG
23
21
Zachariah Branch
WR13
ATL
22
22
Kaelon Black
RB6
SF
24
23
Mike Washington Jr.
RB7
LV
22
24
Ted Hurst
WR14
TB
22
25
Skyler Bell
WR15
BUF
23
26
Ja'Kobi Lane
WR16
BAL
21
27
Ty Simpson
QB2
LAR
23
28
Caleb Douglas
WR17
MIA
23
29
Elijah Sarratt
WR18
BAL
22
30
Adam Randall
RB8
BAL
21
31
Emmett Johnson
RB9
KC
22
32
Max Klare
TE3
LAR
22
33
Marlin Klein
TE4
HOU
23
34
Oscar Delp
TE5
NO
22
35
Carson Beck
QB3
ARI
23
36
Drew Allar
QB4
PIT
22
37
Brenen Thompson
WR19
LAC
22
38
Bryce Lance
WR20
NO
23
39
Seth McGowan
RB10
IND
24
40
Demond Claiborne
RB11
MIN
22
41
Zavion Thomas
WR21
CHI
22
42
Nate Boerkircher
TE6
JAC
24
43
Kevon Coleman Jr.
WR22
MIA
22
44
Reggie Virgil
WR23
ARI
21
45
Colbie Young
WR24
CIN
23
46
Justin Joly
TE7
DEN
21
47
Eli Raridon
TE8
NE
22
48
Will Kacmarek
TE9
MIA
23
49
Sam Roush
TE10
CHI
22
50
Eli Heidenreich
RB12
PIT
22
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano