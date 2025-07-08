SI

Top 200 Fantasy Football Super Flex Rankings: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Among Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Bengals QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase are both in the top 10 in Michael Fabiano's updated Top 200 Superflex Rankings.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase are both in the top 10 in Michael Fabiano's updated Top 200 Superflex Rankings. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fantasy football has long been a staple for NFL fans who want to take their “fandom” to the next level. What’s more fun than drafting a team of NFL players, and playing both general manager and head coach for a team you’re trying to guide to a championship? As far as I’m concerned, fantasy football has been a major part of the league’s immense success.

It isn’t a perfect adaptation of the NFL, at least in its simplest form, however.

In the actual National Football League, the quarterbacks are the most important players on the field. That’s why dudes who haven’t even won a playoff game make oodles of cash. But in traditional fantasy football, managers wait on the position simply because you only have to start one quarterback each week. By comparison, we’re starting multiple running backs, wide receivers and in some cases, tight ends. As a result, fantasy doesn’t mirror the NFL.

That’s where “super flex” leagues come in.

Super flex leagues allow fantasy managers to start a second quarterback at a flex position, increasing the fantasy value of the most valuable position in “real” football. It’s become a widely popular alternative to traditional, one-quarterback leagues … heck, most of the new leagues I’ve created, re-draft or dynasty, are super flex so signal-callers have more value.

Of course, strategies in super flex leagues are much different than in a traditional league. Because you can start two field generals, and the position often scores the most points, the first three to five rounds are loaded with them. Running backs are wide receivers are still relevant, but like in the NFL, quarterbacks are considered the most valuable asset.

With that in mind, here’s my top 200 fantasy players specifically for super flex leagues. As you’ll see, quarterbacks come off the board early and often. In fact, my top five players and 13 of my top 30 overall players are signal-callers. So, for those of you looking for a different sort of challenge, get yourself in a super flex league and use these rankings to dominate!

Top 200 Fantasy Football Superflex Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

Bye

1

Josh Allen

QB

BUF

7

2

Lamar Jackson

QB

BAL

7

3

Jalen Hurts

QB

PHI

9

4

Jayden Daniels

QB

WAS

12

5

Joe Burrow

QB

CIN

10

6

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

CIN

10

7

Bijan Robinson

RB

ATL

5

8

Justin Jefferson

WR

MIN

6

9

CeeDee Lamb

WR

DAL

10

10

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR

DET

8

11

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

DET

8

12

Malik Nabers

WR

NYG

14

13

Saquon Barkley

RB

PHI

9

14

Baker Mayfield

QB

TB

9

15

Ashton Jeanty

RB

LV

8

16

De'Von Achane

RB

MIA

12

17

Puka Nacua

WR

LAR

8

18

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR

JAC

8

19

Bo Nix

QB

DEN

12

20

Drake London

WR

ATL

5

21

Nico Collins

WR

HOU

6

22

Patrick Mahomes

QB

KC

10

23

Kyler Murray

QB

ARI

8

24

Caleb Williams

QB

CHI

5

25

Brock Purdy

QB

SF

14

26

Dak Prescott

QB

DAL

10

27

Justin Herbert

QB

LAC

12

28

Derrick Henry

RB

BAL

7

29

Christian McCaffrey

RB

SF

14

30

Jonathan Taylor

RB

IND

11

31

Josh Jacobs

RB

GB

5

32

Bucky Irving

RB

TB

9

33

Jared Goff

QB

DET

8

34

Brock Bowers

TE

LV

8

35

A.J. Brown

WR

PHI

9

36

Justin Fields

QB

NYJ

9

37

Drake Maye

QB

NE

14

38

Garrett Wilson

WR

NYJ

9

39

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR

SEA

8

40

Jordan Love

QB

GB

5

41

Trevor Lawrence

QB

JAC

8

42

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

MIA

12

43

Trey McBride

TE

ARI

8

44

Kyren Williams

RB

LAR

8

45

C.J. Stroud

QB

HOU

6

46

James Cook

RB

BUF

7

47

Breece Hall

RB

NYJ

9

48

Rashee Rice

WR

KC

10

49

Chase Brown

RB

CIN

10

50

Alvin Kamara

RB

NO

11

51

Kenneth Walker III

RB

SEA

8

52

Terry McLaurin

WR

WAS

12

53

Mike Evans

WR

TB

9

54

Chuba Hubbard

RB

CAR

14

55

Tyreek Hill

WR

MIA

12

56

Ladd McConkey

WR

LAC

12

57

DK Metcalf

WR

PIT

5

58

Tee Higgins

WR

CIN

10

59

Davante Adams

WR

LAR

8

60

Joe Mixon

RB

HOU

6

61

Omarion Hampton

RB

LAC

12

62

George Kittle

TE

SF

14

63

James Conner

RB

ARI

8

64

Quinshon Judkins

RB

CLE

9

65

David Montgomery

RB

DET

8

66

D.J. Moore

WR

CHI

5

67

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR

ARI

8

68

Courtland Sutton

WR

DEN

12

69

Devonta Smith

WR

PHI

9

70

Zay Flowers

WR

BAL

7

71

Sam LaPorta

TE

DET

8

72

Chris Olave

WR

NO

11

73

Jaylen Waddle

WR

MIA

12

74

Jameson Williams

WR

DET

8

75

Xavier Worthy

WR

KC

10

76

Jerry Jeudy

WR

CLE

9

77

Rome Odunze

WR

CHI

5

78

T.J. Hockenson

TE

MIN

6

79

Travis Kelce

TE

KC

10

80

Tetairoa McMilllan

WR

CAR

14

81

D'Andre Swift

RB

CHI

5

82

Tony Pollard

RB

TEN

10

83

Calvin Ridley

WR

TEN

10

84

Chris Godwin

WR

TB

9

85

Jordan Addison

WR

MIN

6

86

Kaleb Johnson

RB

PIT

5

87

Travis Hunter

WR

JAC

8

88

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB

MIN

6

89

TreVeyon Henderson

RB

NE

14

90

Jakobi Meyers

WR

LV

8

91

Jauan Jennings

WR

SF

14

92

Khalil Shakir

WR

BUF

7

93

Mark Andrews

TE

BAL

7

94

David Njoku

TE

CLE

9

95

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

RB

NYG

14

96

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB

WAS

12

97

RJ Harvey

RB

DEN

12

98

Matthew Stafford

QB

LAR

8

99

Isiah Pacheco

RB

KC

10

100

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB

JAC

8

101

Jaylen Warren

RB

PIT

5

102

J.K. Dobbins

RB

DEN

12

103

Evan Engram

TE

DEN

12

104

Michael Penix Jr.

QB

ATL

5

105

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WR

WAS

12

106

Stefon Diggs

WR

NE

14

107

George Pickens

WR

DAL

10

108

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR

IND

11

109

J.J. McCarthy

QB

MIN

6

110

Cam Ward

QB

TEN

10

111

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

SF

14

112

Jayden Reed

WR

GB

5

113

Geno Smith

QB

LV

8

114

Josh Downs

WR

IND

11

115

Ricky Pearsall

WR

SF

14

116

Aaron Rodgers

QB

PIT

5

117

Jake Ferguson

TE

DAL

10

118

Cooper Kupp

WR

SEA

8

119

Tucker Kraft

TE

GB

5

120

Anthony Richardson

QB

IND

11

121

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB

NE

14

122

Sam Darnold

QB

SEA

8

123

Bryce Young

QB

CAR

14

124

Dalton Kincaid

TE

BUF

7

125

Darnell Mooney

WR

ATL

5

126

Tyler Warren

TE

IND

11

127

Russell Wilson

QB

NYG

14

128

Tyler Shough

QB

NO

11

129

Christian Kirk

WR

HOU

6

130

Austin Ekeler

RB

WAS

12

131

Javonte Williams

RB

DAL

10

132

Najee Harris

RB

LAC

12

133

Rachaad White

RB

TB

9

134

Rashid Shaheed

WR

NO

11

135

Keon Coleman

WR

BUF

7

136

Jordan Mason

RB

MIN

6

137

Isaac Guerendo

RB

SF

14

138

Tank Bigsby

RB

JAC

8

139

Zach Charbonnet

RB

SEA

8

140

Dallas Goedert

TE

PHI

9

141

Jerome Ford

RB

CLE

9

142

Jonnu Smith

TE

PIT

5

143

Cedric Tillman

WR

CLE

9

144

Jalen McMillan

WR

TB

9

145

Tyjae Spears

RB

TEN

10

146

Colston Loveland

TE

CHI

5

147

Cam Skattebo

RB

NYG

14

148

Kareem Hunt

RB

KC

10

149

Hollywood Brown

WR

KC

10

150

Tyler Allgeier

RB

ATL

5

151

Kenny Pickett

QB

CLE

9

152

Pat Freiermuth

TE

PIT

5

153

Trey Benson

RB

ARI

8

154

Emeka Egbuka

WR

TB

9

155

Zach Ertz

TE

WAS

12

156

Hunter Henry

TE

NE

14

157

Marvin Mims Jr.

WR

DEN

12

158

Quentin Johnston

WR

LAC

12

159

Adam Thielen

WR

CAR

14

160

Luther Burden III

WR

CHI

5

161

Matthew Golden

WR

GB

5

162

Rico Dowdle

RB

CAR

14

163

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR

NYG

14

164

Daniel Jones

QB

IND

11

165

Jaylen Wright

RB

MIA

12

166

Jaydon Blue

RB

DAL

10

167

Rashod Bateman

WR

BAL

7

168

Romeo Doubs

WR

GB

5

169

DeAndre Hopkins

WR

BAL

7

170

Xavier Legette

WR

CAR

14

171

172

Cade Otton

TE

TB

9

173

Adonai Mitchell

WR

IND

11

174

Joe Flacco

QB

CLE

9

175

Mike Gesicki

TE

CIN

10

176

Nick Chubb

RB

HOU

6

177

Zack Moss

RB

CIN

10

178

Kirk Cousins

QB

ATL

5

179

Kyle Pitts

TE

ATL

5

180

Demario Douglas

WR

NE

14

181

Tre Harris

WR

LAC

12

182

Josh Palmer

WR

BUF

7

183

Jayden Higgins

WR

HOU

6

184

Dalton Schultz

TE

HOU

6

185

Jack Bech

WR

LV

8

186

Tyler Lockett

WR

TEN

10

187

Roschon Johnson

RB

CHI

5

188

Braelon Allen

RB

NYJ

9

189

Jaleel McLaughlin

RB

DEN

12

190

Bhayshul Tuten

RB

JAC

8

191

Spencer Rattler

QB

NO

11

192

Jalen Milroe

QB

SEA

8

193

Will Levis

QB

TEN

10

194

MarShawn Lloyd

RB

GB

5

195

Brenton Strange

TE

JAC

8

196

Jaxson Dart

QB

NYG

14

197

Jalen Coker

WR

CAR

14

198

Keenan Allen

WR

FA

N/A

199

Dylan Sampson

RB

CLE

9

200

Justice Hill

RB

BAL

7

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

