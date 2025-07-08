Top 200 Fantasy Football Super Flex Rankings: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Among Top 10
Fantasy football has long been a staple for NFL fans who want to take their “fandom” to the next level. What’s more fun than drafting a team of NFL players, and playing both general manager and head coach for a team you’re trying to guide to a championship? As far as I’m concerned, fantasy football has been a major part of the league’s immense success.
It isn’t a perfect adaptation of the NFL, at least in its simplest form, however.
In the actual National Football League, the quarterbacks are the most important players on the field. That’s why dudes who haven’t even won a playoff game make oodles of cash. But in traditional fantasy football, managers wait on the position simply because you only have to start one quarterback each week. By comparison, we’re starting multiple running backs, wide receivers and in some cases, tight ends. As a result, fantasy doesn’t mirror the NFL.
That’s where “super flex” leagues come in.
Super flex leagues allow fantasy managers to start a second quarterback at a flex position, increasing the fantasy value of the most valuable position in “real” football. It’s become a widely popular alternative to traditional, one-quarterback leagues … heck, most of the new leagues I’ve created, re-draft or dynasty, are super flex so signal-callers have more value.
Of course, strategies in super flex leagues are much different than in a traditional league. Because you can start two field generals, and the position often scores the most points, the first three to five rounds are loaded with them. Running backs are wide receivers are still relevant, but like in the NFL, quarterbacks are considered the most valuable asset.
With that in mind, here’s my top 200 fantasy players specifically for super flex leagues. As you’ll see, quarterbacks come off the board early and often. In fact, my top five players and 13 of my top 30 overall players are signal-callers. So, for those of you looking for a different sort of challenge, get yourself in a super flex league and use these rankings to dominate!
Top 200 Fantasy Football Superflex Rankings
All Positions: Top 200 | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Ks | DSTs
Rk
Player
Pos
TM
Bye
1
Josh Allen
QB
BUF
7
2
Lamar Jackson
QB
BAL
7
3
Jalen Hurts
QB
PHI
9
4
Jayden Daniels
QB
WAS
12
5
Joe Burrow
QB
CIN
10
6
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
CIN
10
7
Bijan Robinson
RB
ATL
5
8
Justin Jefferson
WR
MIN
6
9
CeeDee Lamb
WR
DAL
10
10
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR
DET
8
11
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
DET
8
12
Malik Nabers
WR
NYG
14
13
Saquon Barkley
RB
PHI
9
14
Baker Mayfield
QB
TB
9
15
Ashton Jeanty
RB
LV
8
16
De'Von Achane
RB
MIA
12
17
Puka Nacua
WR
LAR
8
18
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR
JAC
8
19
Bo Nix
QB
DEN
12
20
Drake London
WR
ATL
5
21
Nico Collins
WR
HOU
6
22
Patrick Mahomes
QB
KC
10
23
Kyler Murray
QB
ARI
8
24
Caleb Williams
QB
CHI
5
25
Brock Purdy
QB
SF
14
26
Dak Prescott
QB
DAL
10
27
Justin Herbert
QB
LAC
12
28
Derrick Henry
RB
BAL
7
29
Christian McCaffrey
RB
SF
14
30
Jonathan Taylor
RB
IND
11
31
Josh Jacobs
RB
GB
5
32
Bucky Irving
RB
TB
9
33
Jared Goff
QB
DET
8
34
Brock Bowers
TE
LV
8
35
A.J. Brown
WR
PHI
9
36
Justin Fields
QB
NYJ
9
37
Drake Maye
QB
NE
14
38
Garrett Wilson
WR
NYJ
9
39
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR
SEA
8
40
Jordan Love
QB
GB
5
41
Trevor Lawrence
QB
JAC
8
42
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
MIA
12
43
Trey McBride
TE
ARI
8
44
Kyren Williams
RB
LAR
8
45
C.J. Stroud
QB
HOU
6
46
James Cook
RB
BUF
7
47
Breece Hall
RB
NYJ
9
48
Rashee Rice
WR
KC
10
49
Chase Brown
RB
CIN
10
50
Alvin Kamara
RB
NO
11
51
Kenneth Walker III
RB
SEA
8
52
Terry McLaurin
WR
WAS
12
53
Mike Evans
WR
TB
9
54
Chuba Hubbard
RB
CAR
14
55
Tyreek Hill
WR
MIA
12
56
Ladd McConkey
WR
LAC
12
57
DK Metcalf
WR
PIT
5
58
Tee Higgins
WR
CIN
10
59
Davante Adams
WR
LAR
8
60
Joe Mixon
RB
HOU
6
61
Omarion Hampton
RB
LAC
12
62
George Kittle
TE
SF
14
63
James Conner
RB
ARI
8
64
Quinshon Judkins
RB
CLE
9
65
David Montgomery
RB
DET
8
66
D.J. Moore
WR
CHI
5
67
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR
ARI
8
68
Courtland Sutton
WR
DEN
12
69
Devonta Smith
WR
PHI
9
70
Zay Flowers
WR
BAL
7
71
Sam LaPorta
TE
DET
8
72
Chris Olave
WR
NO
11
73
Jaylen Waddle
WR
MIA
12
74
Jameson Williams
WR
DET
8
75
Xavier Worthy
WR
KC
10
76
Jerry Jeudy
WR
CLE
9
77
Rome Odunze
WR
CHI
5
78
T.J. Hockenson
TE
MIN
6
79
Travis Kelce
TE
KC
10
80
Tetairoa McMilllan
WR
CAR
14
81
D'Andre Swift
RB
CHI
5
82
Tony Pollard
RB
TEN
10
83
Calvin Ridley
WR
TEN
10
84
Chris Godwin
WR
TB
9
85
Jordan Addison
WR
MIN
6
86
Kaleb Johnson
RB
PIT
5
87
Travis Hunter
WR
JAC
8
88
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB
MIN
6
89
TreVeyon Henderson
RB
NE
14
90
Jakobi Meyers
WR
LV
8
91
Jauan Jennings
WR
SF
14
92
Khalil Shakir
WR
BUF
7
93
Mark Andrews
TE
BAL
7
94
David Njoku
TE
CLE
9
95
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RB
NYG
14
96
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB
WAS
12
97
RJ Harvey
RB
DEN
12
98
Matthew Stafford
QB
LAR
8
99
Isiah Pacheco
RB
KC
10
100
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB
JAC
8
101
Jaylen Warren
RB
PIT
5
102
J.K. Dobbins
RB
DEN
12
103
Evan Engram
TE
DEN
12
104
Michael Penix Jr.
QB
ATL
5
105
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WR
WAS
12
106
Stefon Diggs
WR
NE
14
107
George Pickens
WR
DAL
10
108
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR
IND
11
109
J.J. McCarthy
QB
MIN
6
110
Cam Ward
QB
TEN
10
111
Brandon Aiyuk
WR
SF
14
112
Jayden Reed
WR
GB
5
113
Geno Smith
QB
LV
8
114
Josh Downs
WR
IND
11
115
Ricky Pearsall
WR
SF
14
116
Aaron Rodgers
QB
PIT
5
117
Jake Ferguson
TE
DAL
10
118
Cooper Kupp
WR
SEA
8
119
Tucker Kraft
TE
GB
5
120
Anthony Richardson
QB
IND
11
121
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB
NE
14
122
Sam Darnold
QB
SEA
8
123
Bryce Young
QB
CAR
14
124
Dalton Kincaid
TE
BUF
7
125
Darnell Mooney
WR
ATL
5
126
Tyler Warren
TE
IND
11
127
Russell Wilson
QB
NYG
14
128
Tyler Shough
QB
NO
11
129
Christian Kirk
WR
HOU
6
130
Austin Ekeler
RB
WAS
12
131
Javonte Williams
RB
DAL
10
132
Najee Harris
RB
LAC
12
133
Rachaad White
RB
TB
9
134
Rashid Shaheed
WR
NO
11
135
Keon Coleman
WR
BUF
7
136
Jordan Mason
RB
MIN
6
137
Isaac Guerendo
RB
SF
14
138
Tank Bigsby
RB
JAC
8
139
Zach Charbonnet
RB
SEA
8
140
Dallas Goedert
TE
PHI
9
141
Jerome Ford
RB
CLE
9
142
Jonnu Smith
TE
PIT
5
143
Cedric Tillman
WR
CLE
9
144
Jalen McMillan
WR
TB
9
145
Tyjae Spears
RB
TEN
10
146
Colston Loveland
TE
CHI
5
147
Cam Skattebo
RB
NYG
14
148
Kareem Hunt
RB
KC
10
149
Hollywood Brown
WR
KC
10
150
Tyler Allgeier
RB
ATL
5
151
Kenny Pickett
QB
CLE
9
152
Pat Freiermuth
TE
PIT
5
153
Trey Benson
RB
ARI
8
154
Emeka Egbuka
WR
TB
9
155
Zach Ertz
TE
WAS
12
156
Hunter Henry
TE
NE
14
157
Marvin Mims Jr.
WR
DEN
12
158
Quentin Johnston
WR
LAC
12
159
Adam Thielen
WR
CAR
14
160
Luther Burden III
WR
CHI
5
161
Matthew Golden
WR
GB
5
162
Rico Dowdle
RB
CAR
14
163
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
NYG
14
164
Daniel Jones
QB
IND
11
165
Jaylen Wright
RB
MIA
12
166
Jaydon Blue
RB
DAL
10
167
Rashod Bateman
WR
BAL
7
168
Romeo Doubs
WR
GB
5
169
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
BAL
7
170
Xavier Legette
WR
CAR
14
171
Kirk Cousins
QB
ATL
5
172
Cade Otton
TE
TB
9
173
Adonai Mitchell
WR
IND
11
174
Joe Flacco
QB
CLE
9
175
Mike Gesicki
TE
CIN
10
176
Nick Chubb
RB
HOU
6
177
Zack Moss
RB
CIN
10
178
Kirk Cousins
QB
ATL
5
179
Kyle Pitts
TE
ATL
5
180
Demario Douglas
WR
NE
14
181
Tre Harris
WR
LAC
12
182
Josh Palmer
WR
BUF
7
183
Jayden Higgins
WR
HOU
6
184
Dalton Schultz
TE
HOU
6
185
Jack Bech
WR
LV
8
186
Tyler Lockett
WR
TEN
10
187
Roschon Johnson
RB
CHI
5
188
Braelon Allen
RB
NYJ
9
189
Jaleel McLaughlin
RB
DEN
12
190
Bhayshul Tuten
RB
JAC
8
191
Spencer Rattler
QB
NO
11
192
Jalen Milroe
QB
SEA
8
193
Will Levis
QB
TEN
10
194
MarShawn Lloyd
RB
GB
5
195
Brenton Strange
TE
JAC
8
196
Jaxson Dart
QB
NYG
14
197
Jalen Coker
WR
CAR
14
198
Keenan Allen
WR
FA
N/A
199
Dylan Sampson
RB
CLE
9
200
Justice Hill
RB
BAL
7