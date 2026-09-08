Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Running Backs

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em (Week 1): QB | RB | WR | TE | Def./K

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football leagues. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily in-season.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings For Week 1

Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Saints Bijan Robinson at Steelers Christian McCaffrey at Rams (Thurs.) Jonathan Taylor vs. Ravens Chase Brown vs. Buccaneers De’Von Achane at Raiders Derrick Henry at Colts Saquon Barkley vs. Commanders Omarion Hampton vs. Cardinals James Cook at Texans

Complete Week 1 running back rankings

Week 1 Start ‘Em Running Backs

Start of the Week

Javonte Williams at Giants (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Williams has the entire Cowboys backfield to himself, as the team cut Jaydon Blue. I’d ride him as a weekly starter in fantasy leagues, and he's a must-start in the Cowboys' Week 1 tilt against the Giants. The G-Men surrendered the fourth-most points to backs last season, and that was before the team traded star NT Dexter Lawrence. Also, Williams beat New York for 25 fantasy points in his last meeting vs. the NFL East rival.

Start ‘Em

Cam Skattebo vs. Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Let’s stay in New York (or New Jersey) and talk Skattebo. He figures to lead the Giants' backfield in touches, and a matchup against Dallas is favorable. Their defense allowed 25.7 points per game to runners last season, and that total dropped by just 1.4 points when the team added DT Quinnen Williams. Skatttebo, who was a stud as a rookie before his injury last season, has RB2/flex starter value in this important battle.

Bucky Irving at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Irving has the best matchup of any running back (on paper) based on 2025 stats, as no team allowed more fantasy points to the position than the Bengals. I would keep in mind that they added Lawrence and Jonathan Allen to their defensive line in the offseason, so this unit should be better in 2026. Still, Irving and Kenneth Gainwell are well worth a look as a No. 2 fantasy back and a PPR flex starter in Week 1, respectively.

D’Andre Swift at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Swift has a chance to see a major workload this week, as fellow Bears back Kyle Monangai continues to deal with a hyperextended knee that has kept him mostly out of action since mid August. The veteran also faces a Panthers defense that was vulnerable to backs last season, allowing 4.6 yards per rush and the ninth-most fantasy points. With a ton of projected work ahead, Swift should be considered a solid No. 2 fantasy runner.

David Montgomery vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Montgomery’s first regular-season game with the Texans projects as a productive one, as he faces a Bills defense that was quite generous to runners a season ago. They allowed the third-most fantasy points to home backs, and no team in the league allowed more rushing touchdowns to the position than Buffalo. In what could be a time-of-possession, defensive battle, Montgomery should see plenty of chance to produce.

More Starts

Jadarian Price vs. Patriots (Wed. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC):

Rhamondre Stevenson at Seahawks (Wed. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Tony Pollard vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Running Back Streamers

Kenneth Gainwell at Bengals (16% started)

Tyjae Spears vs. Jets (3% started)

Mike Washington Jr. vs. Dolphins (2% started)

Week 1 Sit ‘Em Running Backs

Sit of the Week

MarShawn Lloyd at Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Lloyd has been one of the hottest names in fantasy football since Josh Jacobs was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, but that does not make him a must-start? No, especially when you look at this week’s opponent, a tough Vikings defense that allowed the fifth-fewest yards per rush average to backs last year. Since we’re still not sure what Lloyd’s role will look like in Week 1, you'd be wise to temper your fantasy expectations.

Sit ‘Em

Quinshon Judkins at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Don’t get me wrong … I’m a huge fan of Judkins. But I know a bad matchup when I see one. He could struggle to produce this week against the Jaguars, who allowed just 11 total touchdowns and the second-fewest points to runners a season ago. The Browns are also as much as an 8.5-point underdog in this game, so their offense might have to abandon the run in the second half to try and erase a deficit.

Chuba Hubbard vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hubbard missed the preseason with an injured hamstring, but he’s expected to be back to face the Bears. That’s the good news. The bad news is he’ll share the workload with Jonathon Brooks, and Hubbard was less than stellar last season. Over his final nine games, he averaged just 5.8 points … and that included a game in which he scored 20.4 points. I’d keep both backs on the sidelines until their roles are revealed.

RJ Harvey at Chiefs (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Harvey was a league-winner last season, but things have changed quite a bit between then and now. The Broncos re-signed J.K. Dobbins and drafted Jonah Coleman, so Harvey’s touch share seems destined to decline. He also has a tough matchup against the Chiefs, who allowed the fewest fantasy points to backs among home defenses a season ago. For now, Harvey is best left on the fantasy sidelines.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt at Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Croskey-Merritt could turn into a flex option at some point in the season, but it’s tough to start him when his role in the Washington backfield is so clouded. He’s slated to share work with Rachaad White, who will steal chances as a pass catcher, and facing the Eagles isn’t exactly favorable. Their D allowed the third-fewest fantasy points among home teams a season ago, so Bill needs to sit this week.

More Sits

J.K. Dobbins at Chiefs (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Jordan Mason vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jonathon Brooks vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)