Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Team Defenses & Kickers

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em (Week 1): QB | RB | WR | TE | Def./K

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football leagues. This column will not cover elite NFL players such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase, or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily in-season.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings For Week 1

Jaguars defense vs. Browns Chargers defense vs. Cardinals Rams defense vs. 49ers (Thurs.) Seahawks defense vs. Patriots (Wed.) Steelers defense vs. Falcons Broncos defense at Chiefs (Mon.) Raiders defense vs. Dolphins Titans defense vs. Jets Lions defense vs. Saints Texans defense vs. Bills

Complete Week 1 defense rankings

Week 1 Start ‘Em Defenses

Start of the Week

Jaguars defense vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Jaguars are going to be the most started defense in fantasy football this week, as a plus home matchup against the Browns awaits. Cleveland's offense is questionable at best with Deshaun Watson under center, so Jacksonville should put up several takeaways in the matchup. Cleveland’s offensive line is also vulnerable, so look for the Jaguars to put plenty of pressure on Watson in what could be a one-sided contest.

Start ‘Em

Chargers defense vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Chargers' defense will also be a popular starting option this week based on their favorable home matchup against the Cardinals. A near 10-point favorite, Los Angeles figures to control this game and should force Jacory Brissett into some bad decisions and turnovers. Even if Cardinals rookie Jeremiyah Love is able to return from his ankle injury, the Bolts have a great matchup and should produce electric fantasy stats.

Steelers defense vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Falcons' offense has two stars in Bijan Robinson and Drake London, but their quarterback situation is one of the most unsettled in the league. Tua Tagovailoa will start this week, but it’s not a good matchup for him against the Steel Curtain, which should be able to produce several sacks and force the Falcons quarterback into a few giveaways. Look for this unit to be among the 10 best based on fantasy points.

More Starts

Lions defense vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Ravens defense at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Vikings defense vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Team Defense Streamers

Raiders defense vs. Dolphins (12% started)

Titans defense vs. Jets (6% started)

Jets defense at Titans (2% started)

Week 1 Sit ‘Em Defenses

Sit of the Week

Texans defense vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Texans have arguably the best defense in the league, so take this as more of a “beware” than a hard sit 'em. It’s never advisable to start most defenses against Josh Allen and the Bills offense, which averaged 28.3 points and 376.3 yards a season ago. As a result, if you can stream a defense like the Jaguars, Chargers, Lions or even the Titans or Raiders, sitting the Texans' D is at least worth your consideration.

Sit ‘Em

Packers defense at Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Packers defense is going to be a tough sell in most weeks in which the matchup isn’t favorable, as pass-rush specialist Micah Parsons is out several weeks as he works to return from a torn ACL. I’d also throw out all the stats from a year ago that made the Vikings a preferable matchup for opposing defenses since Kyler Murray, not J.J. McCarthy, will now be under center. For now, Green Bay should be on the waiver wire.

Bills defense at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bills have a very streamable defense when the matchup is right, but this week’s tilt in Houston doesn’t fit the bill. The Texans turned the football over just 12 times last season (only the Bears had fewer giveaways), and their O-line gave up a modest 31 sacks of C.J. Stroud and their quarterbacks. So while this might not be a high-scoring affair, Buffalo could struggle to force point-producing stats for managers.

More Sits

Patriots defense at Seahawks (Wed. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

49ers defense at Rams (Thurs. 8:35 p.m. ET, Netflix)

Browns defense at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings For Week 1

Brandon Aubrey at Giants Ka’im Fairbairn vs. Bills Cameron Dicker vs. Cardinals Cam Little vs. Browns Jason Myers vs. Patriots (Wed.) Harrison Mevis vs. 49ers (Thurs.) Tyler Loop at Colts Chase McLaughlin at Bengals Will Reichard vs. Packers Cairo Santos at Panthers

Complete Week 1 kicker rankings

Week 1 Start ‘Em Kickers

Start of the Week

Cameron Dicker vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Dicker has one of the best matchups among kickers this week, facing a Cardinals defense that was one of the most generous to the position a year ago. Only the Jets allowed more points to kickers, and just five booters failed to score nine or more points against them. In a game that boasts a likely total in the mid- to high 40s in points, look for Dicker to have plenty of opportunities to produce points for fantasy managers.

Start ‘Em

Tyler Loop at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Loop had an up-and-down rookie campaign, and he ultimately finished a respectable 12th in points among kickers. He should have a fast start to his second season, as Loop starts with a plus matchup against the Colts. Last season, their defense allowed two kickers to beat them for 22 points, and 10 opposing booters scored at least nine points. Playing in a dome is also a good thing for Loop’s scoring potential this week.

Jake Bates vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Saints-Lions game has one of the biggest totals of the week (high 40s to low 50s), so Vegas thinks there will be plenty of scoring opportunities. That, coupled with a home game inside Ford Field, means Bates should be considered a viable streamer for fantasy managers who lack a high-end booter. New Orleans also allowed better than nine points per game to kickers in dome/retractable-roof games in 2025, so I recommnd you start Bates.

More Starts

Harrison Mevis vs. 49ers (Thurs., 8:35 p.m. ET, Netflix)

Evan McPherson vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Cairo Santos at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Kicker Streamers

Trey Smack at Vikings (16% started)

Chase McLaughlin at Bengals (12% started)

Joey Slye vs. Jets (1% started)

Week 1 Sit ‘Em Kickers

Sit of the Week

Harrison Butker vs. Broncos (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Butker was tied for 10th in points among kickers a season ago, but he was anything but consistent. What’s more, he averaged just seven points in two games against this week’s opponent, the Broncos. Butker has also put up just 14 combined points against them in their last three meetings. Denver was also third in red-zone defense a season ago, so don’t be surprised if Butker fails to produce this week.

Sit ‘Em

Jake Elliott vs. Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Elliott failed to produce top-20 totals among kickers last season, and I can see the Philly kicker having a slow start to the 2026 campaign. Last year, the Eagles ranked dead last in the league in red-zone field-goal conversions, meaning their offense more often scored touchdowns when deep in enemy territory. Elliot has also failed to score more than eight fantasy points in all but two of his last nine games against Washington.

Tyler Bass at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Bass is back as the Bills kicker after an injury-plagued 2025, but I wouldn’t rush him back into your fantasy lineup. Buffalo’s offense was efficient in the red zone last season, scoring 43 touchdowns (tied for the second-most). That hurts Bass’s stats in terms of field-goal chances. What’s more, no defense in the league allowed fewer fantasy points to enemy kickers in 2025. As a result, I’d keep Bass on the sidelines for now.

More Sits

Andy Borregales at Seahawks (Wed. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Eddy Pineiro at Rams (Thurs. 8:35 p.m. ET, Netflix)

Chad Ryland at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)